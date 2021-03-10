Cricket: Three debutants named in Black Caps squad to play Bangladesh in ODI series

Devon Conway has been named in the ODI squad after a strong showing in the T20 series against Australia. Photosport

New Zealand have named a settled 13-man squad to face Bangladesh in the one-day series this month.

With Kane Williamson rested while he repairs a sore elbow, Tom Latham, who will bring up 100 ODIs in the first match on March 20, will lead the side from behind the stumps.

There are potential ODI debuts in the series too for Devon Conway and Will Young, who will be eyeing Williamson's No 3 slot, and allrounder Daryl Mitchell. All have played for their country before in other formats.

"Devon, Will and Daryl are quality players and have enjoyed impressive seasons so far, and we're looking forward to giving them further opportunities to develop their game at this level," said selector Gavin Larsen.

"While it's disappointing to lose a player of Kane's class, Tom has proven experience in taking the reins and I know he's excited to lead the side.

"We've also taken the decision to carry just the one spinner in the squad, which is a reflection of the venues for this series and expected pitch conditions."

The only real intrigue was to see if any other key players would be rested ahead of a massive winter for New Zealand cricket, but selectors resisted the urge to spell the likes of Tim Southee and Trent Boult, who have carried big workloads this home season.

They have also pumped the brakes on calls for the inclusion of exciting Wellington batsman Finn Allen, who dominated the Super Smash and carried that form into the Ford Trophy.

However, the batting line-up is stacked with in-form players and his international debut seems likely to come later in the month in the shortest format, when IPL defections kick in.

Conway and Young have built impressive List A resumes of late, with Young impressing for a New Zealand XI against a strong Australia attack in 2019, scoring 60, 130 and 11 in the three-match series. He averages 36.8 in 61 List A matches with five centuries and an impressive strike rate of 85.

Conway's record has been even more impressive, notching eight tons in 81 matches, with an average a touch under 45 and a strike rate equal to Young's.

Mitchell has played both tests and T20s for the Black Caps and has been a consistently excellent performer, particularly with the bat, at List A level.



Black Caps ODI squad v Bangladesh

Trent Boult

Devon Conway

Martin Guptill

Matt Henry

Kyle Jamieson

Tom Latham (c) (wk)

Daryl Mitchell

Jimmy Neesham

Henry Nicholls

Mitchell Santner

Tim Southee

Ross Taylor

Will Young

Lockie Ferguson (back) and Colin de Grandhomme (ankle) were not considered for selection due to injury.