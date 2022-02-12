Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades. Photo / Getty

The IPL's mega-auction was left stunned after auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed off the stage in terrifying scenes.

Millions of dollars had already been spent and one of the hottest bidding wars of the event was taking off as Sri Lankan Wanindu Hasaranga's price creeped to 10.75 crore ($2.1m).

As the teams were discussing their next bids as the money crept higher and higher, a commotion happened off camera as Edmeades collapsed, with the camera seeing him sprawled on the ground as the podium appeared to fall over.

The coverage cut as the IPL auction went to a pause.

It was later confirmed that Edmeades, who has performed the role since the 2018 auction, had fallen due to postural hypotension, but was stable thanks to help from the medics on hand.

Broadcaster Charu Sharma stepped in to take over the auction, which continued after a lengthy break.

Mr. Hugh Edmeades, the IPL Auctioneer, had an unfortunate fall due to Postural Hypotension during the IPL Auction this afternoon.



The medical team attended to him immediately after the incident & he is stable. Mr. Charu Sharma will continue with the Auction proceedings today. pic.twitter.com/cQ6JbRjj1P — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 12, 2022

Earlier, Trent Boult became New Zealand cricket's latest million-dollar man, being snapped by the Rajasthan Royals for $1.6m.

Boult was the solitary Kiwi in the marquee group that kicked off tonight's auction and was drawn as the fifth player to attract bids from the 10 IPL franchises.

After a bidding war between the Royals, the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Boult's former side the Mumbai Indians, the Black Caps bowler was sold for 8 crore (NZ$1.6m).

Among the 10-man marquee group Boult attracted the fourth-highest sale price - greater than Australian test captain Pat Cummins ($1.45m), South African batsman Faf du Plessis ($1.4m), Indian quick Mohammed Shami ($1.25m), and Aussie opener David Warner ($1.25m).

Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer led the bidding in the opening section, being sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for $2.45m.

- with news.com.au