Trent Boult played for the Mumbai Indians but has now been bought by the Rajasthan Royals. Photo / Photosport

Trent Boult has become New Zealand cricket's latest million-dollar man, being snapped by the Rajasthan Royals for $1.6m in the Indian Premier League mega auction.

Boult was the solitary Kiwi in the marquee group that kicked off tonight's auction and was drawn as the fifth player to attract bids from the 10 IPL franchises.

After a bidding war between the Royals, the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Boult's former side the Mumbai Indians, the Black Caps bowler was sold for 8 crore (NZ$1.6m).

Among the 10-man marquee group Boult attracted the fourth-highest sale price - greater than Australian test captain Pat Cummins ($1.45m), South African batsman Faf du Plessis ($1.4m), Indian quick Mohammed Shami ($1.25m), and Aussie opener David Warner ($1.25m).

Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer led the bidding in the opening section, being sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for $2.45m.

Even that price was still short of the whopping $2.86m the Royal Challengers Bangalore paid last year to secure the services of Kyle Jamieson, the Black Caps bowler who chose not to enter this year's auction so he could instead rest during April and May.

Twenty-three more New Zealanders have put forward their names in the auction, with Lockie Ferguson set to be the next Kiwi holding his breath.

