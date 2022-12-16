Wes Agar of the Strikers celebrates dismissing Alex Hales. Photo / Getty Images

The Sydney Thunder have claimed an unwanted piece of cricketing history after being bowled out for the lowest-ever score in a T20 match.

Chasing 140 after being sent into the field at the toss, the Thunder were cleaned up for just 15 runs in their Big Bash clash against the Adelaide Strikers in Sydney on Friday night.

No 10 batsman Brendan Doggett top-scored with four. Doggett sent the first ball he faced to the ropes to score the team’s only boundary, before being dismissed on the next delivery.

Five batsmen were dismissed without scoring – including three of their top four in the order. Their 15-run total eclipsed the mark set by Turkey when they were dismissed for 21 against the Czech Republic in 2019.

“I honestly cannot believe what just happened,” Adelaide bowler Henry Thornton said after finishing with figures of 5-3 from his 2.5 overs.

“Everyone here probably doesn’t know what’s going on either. It was amazing. I thought they bowled really, really well considering what the wicket was doing and we just thought if we hung in there long enough we’d create chances.

“That’s unbelievable; I’ve never had that in my life, to be honest.”

The Strikers themselves didn’t get off to the greatest start with the bat and found themselves 24-2 inside four overs. However, a 66-run partnership between Chris Lynn and Colin de Grandhomme put them back on track to post a defendable score.

Finishing up on 139-9 from their allotted overs, Thornton said the team were able 20 runs short of where they thought they would need to be to defend their total.

“We tried to get to 150-plus. We thought if we could get over 150 we’d be really close, but we’d have to bowl well.

“We just thought if we bowled to the top of the stumps and we were clear in what we wanted to execute then we’d be in the game.”

It didn’t take long for the Strikers to make headway into defending their total, with the Thunder losing three wickets in their first 10 deliveries, before falling six down at the start of the fourth over.

Thornton did the majority of the damage with his five wickets, while Wes Agar finished with figures of 4-6 and Matt Short picked up 1-5.

“I feel like I need to retire now,” Thornton said. “I don’t think I’m getting better than that. Honestly, that was an amazing game of cricket.”

Sydney Thunder scorecard

Alex Hales 0 (2) - c Harry Neilsen (wk) b Wes Agar

Matthew Gilkes 0 (2) - c Adam Hose b Matt Short

Rilee Rossouw 3 (5) - c Short b Henry Thornton

Jason Sangha 0 (2) - c Neilsen b Thornton

Alex Ross 2 (4) - c Neilsen b Thornton

Daniel Sams 1 (3) - b Agar

Oliver Davies 1 (4) - c Neilsen b Thornton

Chris Green 0 (6) - c Neilsen b Agar

Gurinder Sandhu 0 (3) - c Short b Agar

Brendan Doggett 4 (2) - c Thomas Kelly b Thornton

Fazalhaq Farooqi 1 (2) - not out

Total: 15 after 5.5 overs.



