Cricket: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine and Kane Williamson nominated for ICC player of the decade awards

Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine. Photosport

Suzie Bate, Sophie Devine and Kane Williamson have all been shortlisted by the International Cricket Council for player of the decade awards.

Williamson is up for the ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade award, nominated alongside Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Kumar Sangakkara, Steve Smith, AB de Villiers and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Bates has been nominated for ICC Female Cricketer of the Decade with Australian duo Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry as well as Mithali Raj (India), Sarah Taylor (England) and Stafanie Taylor (West Indies).

Bates is also up for the Women's ODI Cricketer of the Decade.

Devine leads a strong field for Women's T20I Cricketer of the Decade, nominated alongside Lanning, Perry and Alyssa Healy of Australia and Anya Shrubsole of England and West Indian Deandra Dottin West Indies.

Voting begins today and closes on December 16 - with 90 percent of the decision coming from an expert panel and 10 percent from fans.

The complete list of nominees:

Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in men's international cricket (Tests, ODIs and T20Is) during the performance period:

R Ashwin (India)

Virat Kohli (India)

Joe Root (England)

Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)

Steve Smith (Australia)

AB de Villiers (South Africa)

Kane Williamson (New Zealand)

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award for ICC Female Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in women's international cricket (Tests, ODIs and T20Is) during the performance period:

Suzie Bates (New Zealand)

Meg Lanning (Australia)

Ellyse Perry (Australia)

Mithali Raj (India)

Sarah Taylor (England)

Stafanie Taylor (West Indies)

ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in men's Test cricket during the performance period:

James Anderson (England)

Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka)

Virat Kohli (India)

Joe Root (England)

Yasir Shah (Pakistan)

Steve Smith (Australia)

Kane Williamson (New Zealand)

ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in men's ODI cricket during the performance period:

MS Dhoni (India)

Virat Kohli (India)

Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka)

Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)

Rohit Sharma (India)

Mitchell Starc (Australia)

AB de Villiers (South Africa)

ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in women's ODI cricket during the performance period:

Suzie Bates (New Zealand)

Jhulan Goswami (India)

Meg Lanning (Australia)

Ellyse Perry (Australia)

Mithali Raj (India)

Stafanie Taylor (West Indies)

ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in men's T20I cricket during the performance period:

Aaron Finch (Australia)

Chris Gayle (West Indies)

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

Virat Kohli (India)

Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka)

Rohit Sharma (India)

Imran Tahir (South Africa)

ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in women's T20I cricket during the performance period:

Sophie Devine (New Zealand)

Deandra Dottin (West Indies)

Alyssa Healy (Australia)

Meg Lanning (Australia)

Ellyse Perry (Australia)

Anya Shrubsole (England)

ICC Men's Associate Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in men's Associate cricket during the performance period:

Richie Berrington (Scotland)

Peter Borren (Netherlands)

Kyle Coetzer (Scotland)

Paras Khadka (Nepal)

Calum MacLeod (Scotland)

Assad Vala (PNG)

ICC Women's Associate Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in women's Associate cricket during the performance period:

Kathryn Bryce (Scotland)

Sarah Bryce (Scotland)

Natthakan Chantham (Thailand)

Sterre Kalis (Netherlands)

Chanida Sutthiruang (Thailand)

Sornnorin Tippoch (Thailand)