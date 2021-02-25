Cricket: Streaker makes spectacular escape attempt at Black Caps game

A man's near-successful attempt to escape the clutches of the law, after streaking across Dunedin's University Oval during the Black Caps' T20 match against Australia, has been captured on film by fellow cricket fans.

During Australia's unsuccessful chase of New Zealand's total of 219/7, and amongst a sell-out crowd packed full of students celebrating the start of the first semester of university in the city, the man decided to join the ranks of previous Dunedin-based sporting streakers - and almost got away with it.

Video captured of the incident shows the man, wearing just one shoe and one purple dress sock, completing his run onto the playing field before jumping the picket fence that surrounded the boundary in one impressive leap.

With at least two security staff chasing him, the man proceeded to stumble and fall to the ground, amongst some likely stunned spectators, before gathering himself once again for a shot at freedom beyond the stadium's outer limits.

The streaker eyes the outer limits of the University Oval embankment. Photo / Photosport

The packed embankment at University Oval made for difficult going for the burly naked man as he obviously struggled to jog his way through picnic blankets and beach chairs.

He fell to the ground once more, this time at the hands of a fellow fan's push, before he picked up his pace and found his way blocked by another member of the ground's security.

The streaker is pushed by a fellow spectator. Photo / Photosport

However, showing some impressive rugby pedigree, one big fend with his right hand was enough to put the guard to the grass as the streaker then effortlessly jumped two further fences to safely reach the grassy escarpment that runs around the outside of the ground.

The streaker, seconds before fending off a ground security guard. Photo / Photosport

Despite the video ending at this point and the man's freedom presumedly secured, an onlooker said he had spoken to local police who informed him the streaker had been collected by law enforcement.

A streaker at Dunedin's University Oval clears a fence during his dash for freedom. Photo / Photosport

"Was chatting to a cop as I walked back to the car after the game. They picked him up a few minutes after this. Perhaps surprisingly a naked man running around North Dunedin stands out," Ian Simpson posted on Twitter.

Streaking is against the law in New Zealand and the man is likely to now be trespassed from University Oval and charged with offensive or disorderly behaviour.