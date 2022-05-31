New England captain Ben Stokes, left, and new England men's test coach Brendon McCullum talk to each other during a nets session at Lord's Cricket Ground. Photo / AP

Lord's is facing the embarrassment of thousands of empty seats for its specially dedicated Queen's Platinum Jubilee Test between England and New Zealand.

Up to 20,000 seats remain unfilled over four days after Ben Stokes's new era as England captain and promised commemorations for Britain's longest-reigning monarch failed to spark a box office rush.

Barmy Army fans blamed prices of up to £160 (NZ$308) amid the cost of living crisis for the slow sales.

For the opening day on Thursday, the most readily available under-16 ticket appears to be £136 ($NZ262), although the MCC says elsewhere prices for children are £20-40 ($NZ38-77).

While some England fans cited the team's poor red-ball form as a reason for sluggish sales, Chris Millard, managing director of the Barmy Army fan group, said: "It has to be price.

"We do not get tickets at Lord's as a group, but speaking to a lot of people who go every year, they have been put off due to price and the cost of living crisis."

With many of the remaining tickets in the £100-plus price bracket, he added that it "certainly isn't making the game accessible".

As of last night, Lord's was still advertising 1,800 tickets as available on day one, 2,500 on day two, 4,600 on day three and 9,600 on day four. There has been no apparent surge in interest since the MCC announced this month that floral decorations and bunting around the "Home of Cricket" would be swathed in the colours of the flag during the Test.

"As soon as the match dates were announced, we were excited at being given this unique opportunity to join the celebrations," said Guy Lavender, the MCC's chief executive and secretary. "We are really looking forward to seeing Lord's, and everyone in the ground, decked out in red, white and blue."

A tree will be planted in the Coronation Garden on the opening day of the match and a "Platinum Jubilee pudding" will be available in all premium seating.

Paul Burnham, co-founder of the Barmy Army, blamed "the recession, Queen's celebration, poor red-ball form and entertainment level very poor and no Barmy Trumpeter allowed" for the slow sales.

Tickets for day four of a Test match often remain on sale but it is unusual that the first three days remain available so soon before a match.

There could be even more empty seats if some members decide not to attend. Day five, if the match goes that far, would become "people's Monday", with reduced prices on the gate.

The England and Wales Cricket Board and MCC were contacted last night for comment about the sale figures, which are a likely worry for the sport's decision-makers.

Telegraph Sport reported last week how the Hundred had also been blamed by counties for "very slow" ticket sales for the Vitality Blast.

Several counties have reported lower than usual take-up for the first full season in which it and the Hundred will coexist without limits on crowd sizes imposed because of Covid.

Ticket sales for the second edition of the Hundred, meanwhile, were said to be going well in comparison, with the ECB accused of prioritising what one source branded Tom Harrison's "legacy" project.

Basic Test match seats at Lord's, which has a capacity of 31,180, range from £70 to £160, while restricted-view tickets are £45-£100, according to the Lord's home page. Prices for children start at £20, the MCC said.

Trent Bridge, host of the second Test, is reporting a full house for the first three days, but Old Trafford has reported slow sales for days one and four of its Test against South Africa, which starts on Aug 25.