Cricket: Pakistan's Haris Sohail takes incredible reflex catch against Black Caps

Pakistan's Haris Sohail has taken one of the finest reflexive catches you will ever see to dismiss New Zealand's Tom Latham at Hagley Oval.

With the Black Caps seemingly comfortable at 52-0 in reply to Pakistan's first innings total of 297, Pakistan dealt two decisive blows.

First, all-rounder Faheem Ashraf got the ball to tail in late to beat the bat of Tom Blundell and rap him hard on his pads. After a DRS review, Blundell was sent packing to give the tourists some joy under the sunny skies of Christchurch.

However, just five balls later, Pakistan dialled up the drama when Latham edged a beautiful delivery from Shaheen Shah Afridi towards the slip cordon.

Tom Latham watches the ball as it flies off his edge towards Shan Masood at second slip. Photo / Photosport

Standing at second slip, with his feet firmly planted and hands spread wide to take the catch, was Shan Masood.

Masood, who has dropped several catches already this series, continued his poor form in the field by misjudging the line of the ball which flew off the outside of the right hand towards Sohail at third slip.

With no warning or expectation of the ball coming his way, Sohail somehow managed to reach down and pluck the ball from the air before it hit the ground, all with a growing grin on his face.

Suitably, Sohail was swamped by his fellow fielders who piled on top of him as he lay on his belly in disbelief.

Haris Sohail is congratulated by teammates after claiming the unlikely catch. Photo / Photosport

Spark Sport's commentatary box could be heard groaning in amazement as the catch was replayed for viewers, Brendon McCullum handing Sohail high praise.

"Shan Masood shells it and Haris Sohail picks it up. That's brilliant, absolutely brilliant."

Shaheen Shah bowls it. Tom Latham nicks it. Shan Masood drops it. Haris Sohail catches it 🙃#PAKvNZ I #harissohail I #shaheenshah I #shanmasood — Ismaeel Farrukh (@IsmaeelFarrukh) January 3, 2021

That assist from Shan outranks any Messi assist, Haris finishing it off is better than every Ronaldo tap in. #NZvPAK #PAKvNZ — Cricket Rants You Can Relate To (@crycrt) January 3, 2021

The crucial wicket came just as Latham was looking steady, having scored 33 chanceless runs, and forced Ross Taylor to join the crease with Kane Williamson as a very fresh partnership.

Taylor and Williamson added 14 runs to the team's total to take the side to 66-2 at the lunch break.