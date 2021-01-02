Cricket: Pakistan batsman Babar Azam ruled out of second test against Black Caps

Babar Azam will miss Pakistan's second test against the Black Caps. Photo / Getty Images

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been ruled out for the second test against the Black Caps in Christchurch next week.

The classy right-hand batsman was unable to overcome a thumb injury sustained early in the side's tour of New Zealand which saw him ruled out of the T20 series as well as the first test.

Azam had a full-fledge training session yesterday but felt slight pain in his thumb, following which the team management has opted against taking any risk. Mohammad Rizwan will again captain the side in Azam's absence.

"We have seen improvement in Babar Azam's injury but he is yet to fully recover. He is our captain and the most important batsman in the lineup, so we do not want to take any risk," Pakistan team doctor Dr Sohail Saleem said.

"The medical team is constantly reviewing his injury and we are hopeful he will be available for the home series against South Africa."

The Black Caps have their own injury issues for the test, with seamer Neil Wagner ruled out due to injured toes. Matt Henry was called into the squad in his place, and is expected to be in a bid for selection for the match-day XI with allrounder Daryl Mitchell.

Pakistan squad for the second test against New Zealand: Mohammad Rizwan (captain, wicketkeeper), Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Sohail, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Yasir Shah and Zafar Gohar