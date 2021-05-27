Cricket: NZME secures exclusive audio rights to World Test Championship final

Chereè Kinnear counts down the top 5 talking points of the week so far. Video / NZ Herald

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) has secured exclusive audio rights for coverage of next month's historic World Test Championship final in England between New Zealand and India.

From Hampshire Bowl in Southampton, NZME's GOLD AM network will run live overnight commentary lead by the voice of cricket Bryan Waddle supported by Malcolm Jordan, Andrew Alderson and former Black Caps Craig Cumming and Peter McGlashan.

"It's gratifying to be able to bring live commentary of New Zealand's biggest cricket match of the year to our audiences. This along with our upcoming All Black tests commentary ensures we continue to deliver the big sporting moments live to New Zealand sport fans," said NZME head of talk Jason Winstanley.

"GOLD AM is fast becoming the new home for live sport. The ICC World Test Championship Final the icing on the cake for an already busy sports roster with every Super Rugby Trans-Tasman game, upcoming All Blacks Tests and NPC, the ANZ Netball Premiership every Monday night and Silver Ferns Netball commentary."

For those looking for something more entertainment focused, Radio Hauraki's Alternative Commentary Collective (The ACC) will be delivering their now infamous commentary of the Test Championship through The ACC channel on the free iHeartRadio App.

The ACC team of Jason Hoyte, Paul Ford, Mike Minogue, Ben Hurley, Mike Lane, Matt Heath and Jeremy Wells will also deliver a daily podcast special each morning to add to the plethora of current ACC podcasts, covering the sporting spectrum from Rugby, Rugby League, Gaming, Ice Hockey, Cricket and everything in between.

"We were there in 2015 to cover Grant 'The Hairy Jav' Elliot's six, then Trent 'Lovely Trenty' Boult's final over at Lords in 2018 so The ACC is looking forward to covering 'Kane Steady The Ship' Williamson's mission for a world title – even though it will result in five sleepless nights," said ACC head Mike Lane.

Schedule

ICC World Test Championship final

New Zealand v India: Friday 18 June – Tuesday 22 June (from 10pm NZT each night)

The ACC Sports Podcasts

The BYC Cricket Podcast – Jason Hoyte, Dylan Cleaver & Paul Ford

The Mad Monday NRL Podcast – Dai Henwood, Ben Hurley, Manaia Stewart and Chris Key

The ACC Agenda – James McOnie, Matt Heath & Mike Lane

The Noob Squad gaming podcast – Storm Hitaua, Joseph Shuker

Puck Yeah Ice Hockey Podcast – Joe Durie & Logan Swinkels

The ACC Champagne Rugby Commentary

Live commentary of Super Rugby Transtasman every Friday and coverage of All Blacks home games on iHeartRadio and the yellow button option on your Sky Sport remote.