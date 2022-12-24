Neil Wagner is excited about the prospect of playing in Pakistan. Photo / Getty

Neil Wagner is excited about the prospect of playing in Pakistan. Photo / Getty

The last time New Zealand played a test match in Pakistan, Inzamam-ul-Haq scored a triple ton before Shoaib Akhtar took 6-11 as the tourists were dismissed for 73.

Five days after Pakistan completed an innings-and-324-run victory, a suicide bomber killed 14 people near the Karachi hotel hosting the Black Caps and the tour was abruptly abandoned.

Tomorrow, 20 years since their hasty trip home, New Zealand have returned to don the whites in Pakistan for the 22nd time, resolving a period of terror, caution, dashed hopes and frustrations.

The first of two long-awaited tests is set to begin at the National Stadium in Karachi, while the second test has been moved from Multan to Karachi, and been brought forward a day to January 2 due to deteriorating weather conditions. But tomorrow, cricket will once more take focus and the Black Caps will aim to fare a bit better than Stephen Fleming’s side managed two decades ago.

The nations have since contested 17 tests, 11 in New Zealand and six in the United Arab Emirates, for eight years Pakistan’s international-cricket outpost following a 2009 attack on the Sri Lankan team.

The Black Caps were the last test side welcomed to the UAE - when the tourists claimed a 2-1 series victory in 2018 - and last year almost ended their absence in Pakistan.

A last-minute security alert from the New Zealand government, however, saw the players depart the eve of the first ODI, prompting a mixed reaction from their opponents.

But finally, New Zealand will tomorrow become the fifth team to again play test cricket in the country, a privilege and challenge that Neil Wagner is embracing.

“We were very warmly welcomed,” Wagner said. “Pakistan is a pretty proud nation, and coming here you see the excitement on all their faces to have test cricket again.

“It’s obviously different to come over here - it’s everyone’s first time playing in Pakistan. There were a few guys who were here on the previous tour that didn’t take place, and they got some experience training on the wickets in the conditions over here, but everything is pretty new to us.

“It’s an exciting challenge to play in conditions you don’t always get.”

The home side will head into the test somewhat better prepared for those conditions, having played on the same field earlier this week. Unfortunately for Pakistan, that action came as England completed a historic series sweep, so any advantage would be limited.

Wagner and his Black Caps teammates, on the other hand, have not sent down a red ball in anger since June - when their own 3-0 defeat by England concluded - forming a prolonged spell on the sidelines for the test specialist.

“Pakistan have had a couple of hit outs here against England so they’ll be well prepared,” Wagner said. “For us, it’s just exciting to play test cricket again.

“We’ve played a couple of games domestically back home, but it’s been a while off. We weren’t playing too much cricket over the winter, so it’s about getting the body right.

“It’s been nice playing with Northern Districts and getting some results with the team there, but it’s nice to be back with the lads and see everyone’s faces again after a while away.”

Wagner will likely join new skipper Tim Southee and Matt Henry in a three-pronged pace attack tomorrow, supplemented by Ajaz Patel and either the part-time pace of Daryl Mitchell or spin of Michael Bracewell or Glenn Phillips.

England’s initiative on docile pitches produced three results in this month’s series and, against a depleted Pakistan side, the onus will be on the Black Caps to do likewise. It’s luck for the visitors, then, they have just the man to call if aggression is required.

“It’s not an easy place to come as a fast bowler,” Wagner said. “When there’s not a lot on offer for seamers, it’s a different sort of role.

“If it is running in and banging it in short and creating pressure that way, or if it’s bowling long overs to make the spinners effective - whichever way it’s exciting to get the nod and try to play a role.”