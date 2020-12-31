Cricket: Matt Henry replaces Neil Wagner in Black Caps' squad second test against Pakistan

Neil Wagner was in visible pain throughout the first test against Pakistan. Photo / Photosport

Canterbury seamer Matt Henry has been brought into the Black Caps squad for the second test against Pakistan at Hagley Oval starting on Sunday.

Henry replaces Neil Wagner, who is recovering from undisplaced fractures in both the fourth and fifth toes of his right foot, sustained in the first Test at Bay Oval.

Wagner's recovery is expected to be approximately six weeks.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead said Henry brings test experience and local knowledge to the squad.

"Matt has been in good form with the ball having recently taken 6-53 for New Zealand A against the Pakistan Shaheens (A side) in December," Stead said.

"We're still a couple of days out from the Test, so need to take a look at the surface while also assessing our options for best-possible team make-up."

Wagner finished with figures of 4-105 from a combined 49 overs in the first test and required multiple rounds of pain-killing injections to keep him on the field.

Matt Henry bowls during the third test against Australia last summer. Photosport

Henry was large boots to fill. Since the start of 2018 Wagner has taken 75 wickets at an average of 23.36, often in the role of workhorse with a used ball for the Black Caps.

Henry has played 12 tests for the Black Caps since his debut in 2015. His last appearance was the third test against Australia in Sydney last year.

The Black Caps lead the series 1-0 and need a further victory at Hagley Oval to keep alive their hopes of appearing in the World Test Championship final at Lord's in June 2021.