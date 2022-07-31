Finn Allen on achieving a half-century against Scotland. Photosport

The fringe players are certainly making the most of their chances for the Black Caps. Mark Chapman scored his first century for New Zealand as the Black Caps chased down 302 to defeat Scotland in their only ODI in Edinburgh.

Chapman, who also had an ODI ton for Hong Kong, made 101 off 75 balls as he put on 175 with Daryl Mitchell (74 off 62) for the fourth wicket to lead New Zealand to a seven wicket victory.

Scotland set a challenging total after being bowled out for 306 in their 50th over.

But New Zealand didn't look in trouble despite a slight hiccup when they lost Martin Guptill (47) and debutant Dane Cleaver (32) within two overs which left them 132 for three. Needing a further 175 off 26 overs, Chapman and Mitchell took over and finished the job.

Chapman hit seven sixes in his century in his fifth match for New Zealand and first since February 2020. His last four innings for the Black Caps after making his debut in 2018 were all single figures.

Earlier Finn Allen set the tone with a 50 off 48 balls.