Maddy Green and Georgia Plimmer combine to run out Nigar Sultana. Photo / photosport.nz

The value of the White Ferns’ first bilateral series against Bangladesh was illustrated in Dunedin yesterday.

Not so much in the tourists’ improved showing — New Zealand’s 37-run victory was still comprehensive while lacking the carnage of their record opening win — but in highlighting where the hosts required refinement ahead of the T20 World Cup.

There were a few components that fitted into that category after what skipper Sophie Devine described as a flat performance that nonetheless clinched the series before the third match in Queenstown on Wednesday.

But what might prove the most beneficial development for the White Ferns in these three encounters is the emergence of a new option for the wicketkeeper role.

That position appears an open contest heading into the World Cup in February. After Katey Martin retired following this year’s ODI World Cup, Izzy Gaze assumed the gloves at the Commonwealth Games while Jess McFadyen was named to debut in the opener against Bangladesh.

But with the 18-year-old Gaze looking raw behind the wickets in Birmingham, and with McFadyen falling ill and playing no part in Christchurch, the White Ferns’ emergency keeper has become a serious contender to keep the job.

Maddy Green hasn’t been flawless after being thrust into the role at Hagley Oval, her first international as a wicketkeeper. She shelled a simple catch to deny Lea Tahuhu a fifth wicket on Friday, while yesterday she was caught prematurely dislodging the stumps on a couple of run-out chances.

But she has still shown enough ability to warrant further opportunities in T20 cricket, a format that rewards teams who take the risk of playing a part-time keeper.

Maddy Green. Photo / Photosport

Green remaining behind the stumps allows the White Ferns the luxury of picking another specialist — at University Oval it was a debut for Wellington batter Rebecca Burns.

And this series grants Green the time and space to hone her skills while giving coach Ben Sawyer a chance to assess whether she can continue in a higher-stakes environment in South Africa.

The skills are certainly there. After Green (37no off 25) formed with Amelia Kerr (46no off 30) the decisive partnership in the match — a 77-run stand that lifted their side to 148-4 — she was kept busy in the field.

The veteran’s sharp stumping in the second over gave Fran Jonas (1-18) a wicket and confirmed that, although subpar, the hosts’ total wouldn’t be threatened.

Green then completed a more straightforward stumping from Eden Carson’s bowling, made one regulation catch and finished off two successful run outs, though she also needed more care in keeping her gloves clear of the wickets until the ball arrived.

Kerr was impressed by what she saw from Green, particularly given it was the first time the legspinner had bowled to her teammate, though noted the team were short of their best as Bangladesh reached 111-8.

“I hope she’s been enjoying it — she’s been doing a pretty good job being thrown in the deep end,” Kerr told Spark Sport. “It’s awesome to have that option with her. She’s stepped up and done really well there.

“I think there’s a lot of things we could’ve done a whole lot better, so hopefully we can do that in Queenstown.”