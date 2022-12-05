Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Cricket

Cricket: Maddy Green emerges as option for White Ferns’ wicketkeeper role

Kris Shannon
By
3 mins to read
Maddy Green and Georgia Plimmer combine to run out Nigar Sultana. Photo / photosport.nz

Maddy Green and Georgia Plimmer combine to run out Nigar Sultana. Photo / photosport.nz

The value of the White Ferns’ first bilateral series against Bangladesh was illustrated in Dunedin yesterday.

Not so much in the tourists’ improved showing — New Zealand’s 37-run victory was still comprehensive while lacking the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport