Ross Taylor is playing in his final ODI series. Photosport

Live updates of the opening ODI between the Black Caps and Netherlands.

The Black Caps open their first-ever ODI series against Netherlands at the Bay Oval.

Wellington Firebirds all-rounder Michael Bracewell features in the squad for the first time, seven months on from having to turn down his maiden call-up.

Bracewell, the nephew of former internationals John and Brendon, son of Otago first-class cricketer Mark and cousin of Black Cap Doug, was originally selected for the New Zealand tour to Bangladesh last September but declined as he awaited the birth of his first child.

12 Black Caps white-ball regulars are unavailable due to the IPL but there remains an experienced feel to the side.

Tom Latham leads the side and keeps wicket in the three-game ODI series, which carries ICC Super League qualifying points and doubles as Ross Taylor's international career swansong. The squad also includes the likes of Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Matt Henry, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson and Ish Sodhi.

On Sunday, Auckland Aces batsman George Worker was called into the squad as a replacement for Mark Chapman, who tested positive for Covid-19.

Worker was last with the Black Caps in the UAE in 2018.

The remainder of the squad are unaffected and will continue following the Covid guidelines and completing their daily health-checks.

Black Caps ODI squad

Tom Latham (c) (wk)

Doug Bracewell

Michael Bracewell

George Worker

Colin de Grandhomme

Martin Guptill

Matt Henry

Kyle Jamieson

Henry Nicholls

Ish Sodhi

Ross Taylor

Blair Tickner

Will Young