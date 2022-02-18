Lauren Down played a match-winning knock for the White Ferns against India. Photo / photosport.nz

The White Ferns have continued their perfect preparation for the Women's Cricket World Cup with another rousing win over India in Queenstown.

Chasing 280 in a bid to make it three from three against the tourists, Lauren Down cracked an unbeaten 64 from 52 balls to see New Zealand over the line with three wickets and five balls to spare.

It was the second-highest run chase in the history of women's one-day cricket and, sealing a 3-0 triumph over India with two games to play, marked the White Ferns' first ODI series success since 2018.

"The cricket we have played has been outstanding," captain Sophie Devine told Spark Sport. "We don't get too nervous about chasing down big scores.

"But the way they went about was a huge step. It was special, and the group should be proud of it."

That's especially true with the World Cup set to start on March 4, and the range of contributions the White Ferns have received throughout the series must bode well for their chances in the home tournament.

Today, with India always on course for a big total after a 100-run opening stand, it was Down's chance to shine.

Rosemary Mair (2-43) was the pick of the hosts' bowlers as India were dismissed in the final over for 279, leaving the batters with another tall task after successfully chasing down 271 in the second ODI.

That task began well with half-centuries from Amelia Kerr (67) and Amy Satterthwaite (59), but Down and Katey Martin had their work cut out for them when New Zealand had been reduced to 171-6 in the 35th over.

It was work they completed with aplomb, putting together a 76-run stand from 69 balls before Down sealed it with a six from the first ball of the final over.

"That was a bit of fun," Down said. "It was great to see right across the series different people contributing.

"At 152-4, we talked about keeping it simple and trying to put the bad balls away. There'll be a couple of celebrations for the series win."