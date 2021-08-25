Cricket: India collapse again as England takes early grip of third test

England's James Anderson, right, celebrates the dismissal of India's captain Virat Kohli. Photo / AP

India was dismissed for 78 — its ninth lowest total in test cricket — as England took an early grip of the third match of the series at stumps at Headingley on Wednesday.

In its reply, England was 120-0 with Haseeb Hameed (60) and Rory Burns (52) leading the hosts to a lead of 42 runs.

England's makeshift seam attack, led by the enduring James Anderson (3-6), bowled a perfect length to provoke a series of ill-advised shots by the Indians, who surprisingly chose to bat first after Virat Kohli won the toss. They lasted only 40.4 overs.

Kohli was one of three batsmen to fall to Anderson — all to nicks behind to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler — inside the first 11 overs as India slumped to 21-3. Ollie Robinson then removed Ajinkya Rahane for 18, with Buttler snaffling another catch, off the final ball before lunch for 56-4.

India's batsmen imploded after lunch, with Rishabh Pant wafting at a wide delivery by Robinson to give Buttler a fifth catch and Rohit Sharma flat-batting a mishit pull to Robinson at mid-on off Craig Overton for a team-high 19.

India then lost four wickets without scoring a run to plunge from 67-5 to 67-9, with Overton and Sam Curran both having hat-trick balls.

Mohammed Siraj was the last man out for 3, giving Overton his third wicket and becoming the seventh player to be caught behind the wicket.

It was India's third lowest score against England and put the spotlight on Kohli's decision to bat after winning the toss for the first time in the last nine against England.

It was the first time a captain has elected to not put the opposition in at Headingley in 21 years.

India leads the five-match series 1-0 after its 151-run victory in the second test at Lord's.