Lea Tahuhu has been overlooked for a new annual contract. Photo / Getty

Fast bowler Lea Tahuhu has vowed to fight for her international future after missing out on a White Ferns contract for the 2022/23 season.

The veteran was one of five players to be overlooked when the annual contracts were announced today, with New Zealand Cricket opting for youth after a disappointing World Cup campaign earlier this year.

The news came a day after Tahuhu's wife Amy Satterthwaite announced her retirement from international cricket following her own omission from the White Ferns contract list.

But unlike Satterthwaite, who is 35, the 31-year-old Tahuhu is determined to earn back her spot in the national team, feeling like she still has plenty more to give.

"It's been a rough week," Tahuhu told Newstalk ZB. "I'm still pretty disappointed and gutted, not only to not be offered a contract but to be informed that you're not part of their immediate future plans.

"It's a pretty tough one to swallow when you think you've still got so much to offer - and recent performances back that up."

In 83 ODIs Tahuhu has taken 93 wickets at an average of 30.30 and an economy rate of 4.48. In the home World Cup, she snared 10 wickets at an average of 20.08 and an economy rate of 4.76, before her tournament ended prematurely with a hamstring injury in the penultimate game against England.

"We were disappointed with how we went and you can't shy away from the fact that we didn't make the semifinals - and would this decision have been different if we'd made the semifinals?" Tahuhu said.

"But to say we thought there would be wholesale changes like this? No, I can tell you right now that I didn't think that. And I certainly didn't see it coming for myself."

Where Satterthwaite thought the finish line was in sight - while disappointed to not be given the chance to bow out on her own terms - Tahuhu said retirement was never an option.

"I think I've got a lot to offer still," she said. "I think I'm bowling some the best of my career and the numbers would suggest that over the last 12 to 18 months as well.

"I'm looking at some opportunities to play in franchise cricket overseas and I'm looking forward to playing with the Canterbury Magicians and putting some performances out there that hopefully attract the attention of the selectors.

"I would love more than anything to get back playing for my country. I absolutely love it and I don't think I'm finished yet."