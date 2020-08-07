The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup has been postponed until 2022. Photo / Photosport

The Women's Cricket World Cup, set to be held in New Zealand at the start of next year, has been postponed until February–March 2022.

The decision was made following an extensive contingency planning exercise which has taken into account the health, cricket and commercial impact of Covid-19 around the world.

"Our focus remains on staging an outstanding Cricket World Cup here in New Zealand. We will now deliver that in 2022," CEO of the local organising committee Andrea Nelson said.

"I'd sincerely like to thank each and every one of our key stakeholders and partners, including the New Zealand Government, for the significant part they have played in the planning process, and their ongoing support as we look towards February and March 2022."

The ICC also confirmed that the Men's T20 World Cup 2020, that was postponed due to COVID-19, will be held in Australia in 2022. India will host the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 as planned.

ICC Acting Chairman Imran Khwaja said they have been considering for months how to return to staging global events.

"Our number one priority has been to protect the health and safety of everyone involved in ICC events," Khwaja said.

"The decisions the Board have taken today are in the best interests of the sport, our partners and importantly our fans. I'd like to thank our partners at the BCCI, Cricket Australia and Cricket New Zealand as well as the Australian and New Zealand governments for their continued support and commitment to a safe return to ICC events."

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said they now have absolute clarity on the future of ICC events.

"We have taken the decision to move the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup to give players from every competing nation, the best opportunity to be ready for the world's biggest stage and there is still a global qualifier to complete to decide the final three teams.

"There has been no women's international cricket played since the conclusion of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup earlier this year and due to the varying impact of COVID-19 globally that is likely to remain the situation for a number of the teams. Moving the event by 12 months gives all competing teams the chance to play a sufficient level of cricket ahead of both the qualification event and leading into a Cricket World Cup so the integrity of the tournament is maintained."

The format of the postponed ICC Women's Cricket World Cup will remain as it was for 2021. Five teams have already qualified for the event and that will stand for 2022.

To challenge yourself with more sport knowledge, CLICK HERE.