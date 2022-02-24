Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|CricketUpdated

Cricket: History on the line as Black Caps hope to continue Hagley Oval dominance against South Africa

3 minutes to read
Dean Elgar and Tom Latham will meet again at Hagley Oval for the second test. Photo / photosport.nz

Dean Elgar and Tom Latham will meet again at Hagley Oval for the second test. Photo / photosport.nz

By
Kris Shannon

Reporter

The feeling of deja vu hanging over the second test will soon be disrupted by one long-standing streak of dominance coming to an end.

An unchanged New Zealand side will tomorrow walk out at the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.