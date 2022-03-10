Australian cricket legend, Shane Warne, was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Thailand following a suspected heart attack. Video / AP / Getty / NZ Herald

Almost a week after his sudden death at the age of 52, Shane Warne's body has arrived back in Australia.

A private jet carrying the Australian cricket legend's body touched down at Essendon Fields Airport in Melbourne at around 8.30pm on Thursday night. The charter flight was moved into a private hangar.

Warne's body was flown back by a company owned by Australian millionaire Terry Peabody.

Fans and friends, including Warne's personal assistant Helen Nolan, were at the airport to greet the private plane.

In a heartbreaking image, a woman believed to be Warne's mother Brigitte was spotted inside the hangar holding a white rose by her side as her son's body was returned home.

A woman believed to be Shane Warne's mother holds a white rose inside the hangar after his body returned to Australia. Photo / News Corp Australia

Shane Warne's body returns to Australia via a private jet at Essendon Airport. Photo / News Corp Australia

Earlier, the first pictures of Warne's coffin emerged as his body was transported to Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok on Thursday morning ahead of his return home.

His coffin was seen draped in an Australian flag as it was moved onto a private flight ahead of his return home to Australian soil.

The moving spectacle of seeing Warne's body decorated in the Australian flag was a fitting tribute to the cricket legend who took 708 test wickets for his country and played in 145 tests for the baggy green.

Warne's body underwent an autopsy at Bangkok Police Station's mortuary, where it was confirmed by police that he died of natural causes — a suspected heart attack.

Warne's state funeral will take place on March 30, after a private family service is expected to be held towards the end of next week.

Private jet carrying Shane Warne’s remains arrives in Melbourne after nearly one week @australian pic.twitter.com/hQPDm1Rcao — Angelica Snowden (@ang3snowden) March 10, 2022

Discussions into the service's organisation have begun, with immediate plans on hold until Warne's body is back on Australian soil.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews previously said the public service would be an opportunity for the state to pay tribute to one of its biggest sporting icons.

"It will be an opportunity for Victorians to pay tribute to his contribution to his sport, to our state and the country," he said.

The MCG's Great Southern Stand will be renamed the S.K. Warne Stand in the spin king's honour.

"I've just informed the Warne family that the government will rename the Great Southern Stand at the MCG — the place he took his hat-trick and 700th wicket — to honour Shane and his contribution to the game," Mr Andrews said when he made the announcement.

"The S.K. Warne Stand will be a permanent tribute to an amazing Victorian."

Warne was staying in a private villa with three friends, including one who performed CPR after finding him unresponsive when he did not show up for dinner.

Police Colonel Yuthana Sirisombat, director of Bo Phut Provincial Police Station in Koh Samui, said Warne had experienced chest pains before his trip to Thailand.

Citing interviews with family, he revealed Warne had a history of heart disease and asthma.

Warne's family have revealed he had been suffering with heart troubles and asthma in the weeks leading up to his death, and had also completed a 14-day liquid only diet.