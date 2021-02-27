Cricket: Hawke's Bay wins Hawke Cup with a clinical performance

Pay Excellence Men's fast bowling quartet Liam Dudding, Todd Watson, Ben Stoyanoff and William Clark. Photo / Supplied

Move over Ranfurly Shield, another important trophy is coming home to Hawke's Bay soil, the Hawke Cup.

Hawke's Bay's Pay Excellence Men's cricket team put in a clinical performance over the weekend, beating North Otago to win the Cup - the major competition for New Zealand Cricket's District Associations.

Pay Excellence Men took 10 wickets in the space of 41 runs on Saturday to win outright by an innings and 52 runs over North Otago at Centennial Park in Oamaru.

Coach Dave Castle said the entire squad had contributed to the win, on and off the field.



"To bowl a side out for 145 is a great start, but to show some fight to get to over 300 was excellent," he said.

Hawke's Bay's Pay Excellence Men's squad led by captain Angus Schaw. Photo / Supplied

Castle said new captain Angus Schaw led the team extremely well and got them into a strong lead, finishing on a personal tally of 127.

"Under Schaw, the Hawke's Bay Senior Men are playing a great style of cricket that wins games," Castle said.

The coach said during the match North Otago came out to bat and were playing shots.

"They were 51 for none off nine overs at the tea break, but we were able to stay calm and focused on our jobs," he said.

"Then we had an inspired spell by Todd Watson, taking four top-order wickets in quick succession, clinically finished off by Liam Dudding who bowled with pace and precision."

With the Ranfurly Shield and the Hawke Cup both now in Hawke's Bay's possession, Castle said the region should relish it as both trophies don't come around often.

"I think would could safely say that what we are doing with sport in Hawke's Bay is working well and we are bringing through lots of local talent," he added.

North Otago congratulated the Hawke's Bay team and wished them all the best for their first title defence, due to take place in a fortnight.

The South Island cricketing district also delivered some sad news over the weekend, announcing the passing of former North Otago president Bill Rushton.