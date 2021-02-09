Cricket: Fran Jonas and Brooke Halliday named in first White Ferns squad

Hearts Fran Jonas celebrates the wicket of Canterbury Magicians Amy Satterthwaite during a Super Smash game. Photosport

Two potential debutantes headline the first White Ferns squad of the 2020-21 season.

Auckland teenager Fran Jonas and Northern Districts' Brooke Halliday are poised to make their international debuts after being named in a 13-strong White Ferns ODI squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England.

Halliday is the second-highest run scorer in the one-day Hallyburton Johnstone Shield while Jonas is the fourth-highest wicket taker in the competition.

White Ferns Head Coach Bob Carter said he's looking forward to welcoming the newcomers into the environment.

"Brooke and Fran both deserve their call-ups on the back of strong domestic form," said Carter.

"Brooke's done a superb job at the top of the order for the Spirit and offers a point of difference as a left-hander.

"Fran's an exceptional talent who's proven she can foot it with our top players. It's exciting to add a left-arm spinner to our squad and the balance that offers our bowling attack.

"This is a great chance for them to come in and develop their games. We've selected them for a reason and look forward to welcoming them into the group," he said.

Auckland Hearts Head Coach Nick White has been working with Jonas for several years now and believes she has the tools to succeed at the next level.

"Fran has continued to impress this season for the Hearts and fully deserves this opportunity," said White.

"She has a fluent, economical action and excellent work ethic so she'll relish the chance to work with the White Ferns coaches to continue her development.

"At 16 years old, Fran is just at the beginning of her cricketing journey and we need to make sure she has the support around her as she embarks on this next step," he said.

The squad also features the return of Canterbury all-rounder Frankie Mackay after sustaining an Achilles injury against India in 2019.

"Frankie has once again proven her all-round skills in the domestic game and gets another chance at the international level," said Carter.

"She is a vastly experienced cricketer and will be an asset with both bat and ball."

Carter said there's also a strong desire within the team to improve on recent ODI performances.

"With the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand next year, we want to take this opportunity to build the best possible team for the tournament," he said.

The White Ferns assemble on Wednesday 17 February in Christchurch for a training camp ahead of their first ODI against England at Hagley Oval on February 23.

Suzie Bates (shoulder) and Rosemary Mair (side strain) were not considered for selection due to injury.

White Ferns ODI Squad

Sophie Devine – (c) (Wellington)

Natalie Dodd (Central Districts)

Maddy Green (Wellington)

Brooke Halliday* (Northern Districts)

Hayley Jensen (Otago)

Fran Jonas* (Auckland)

Amelia Kerr (Wellington)

Jess Kerr (Wellington)

Frankie Mackay (Canterbury)

Katey Martin (wk) (Otago)

Hannah Rowe (Central Districts)

Amy Satterthwaite (vc) (Canterbury)

Lea Tahuhu (Canterbury)