Cricket: Former England captain Michael Vaughan suspended from BBC show after allegations of racism

Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan. Photo / Getty

Michael Vaughan has been suspended from his regular BBC show amid conflicting recollections over allegations he made racially insensitive comments about Asian players at Yorkshire cricket club.

Corporation executives said they had "made the editorial decision" to remove him from duties on Radio Five Live's Tuffers and Vaughan programme as the Azem Rafiq case was likely to be discussed on the show.

The announcement came after the former England captain had confirmed in his Telegraph Sport column that Rafiq had accused him of telling a group of Asian team-mates there were "too many of you lot, we need to do something about it".

Vaughan categorically denies the claims, which prompted Rana Naved-ul-Hasan, the former Yorkshire all-rounder, to come forward and say he supports Rafiq's version of events.

However, a third player alleged to have been present, Ajmal Shahzad - the first British-born Asian to play for Yorkshire, has previously said he has no recollection of Vaughan saying those words.

A Telegraph Media Group Spokesperson said: "We take this matter very seriously and have approached Yorkshire County Cricket Club to request a copy of their report, which we have not yet had sight of."

On another day of dramatic fallout which saw Yorkshire's chairman resign, the BBC said there was just too much potential conflict involved with Vaughan currently featuring on the show.

"The show focuses on topical discussion around current cricketing matters and given his personal involvement, we need to ensure we maintain the impartiality of the programme," a spokeswoman said. "We remain in discussion with Michael and his team."

The BBC added that it "takes any allegations of racism extremely seriously".

"The allegation against Michael Vaughan pre-dates his time working for the BBC, we were not part of the investigation conducted by Yorkshire County Cricket Club and we have had no access to the subsequent report," a statement added. "However, we were made aware of a single allegation which Michael strongly denies and we have been monitoring the situation closely."

Vaughan's co-presenter Phil Tufnell expressed sadness at the news.

"Obviously, it'll be a shame that Michael won't be appearing on the Tuffers and Vaughan Show on Monday," Tufnell told Telegraph Sport.

"It's the BBC's decision, isn't it? It's not mine."

Tufnell said he had not been told yet whether anyone would stand in for Vaughan on Monday but that he was looking forward to welcoming him back the following week.

He added: "He's always been a top guy and I've worked alongside him now for a number of years. I've never heard him say any racist comments or racist words, so all I can do is take as I find."

A new report from ESPNCricinfo says ex-Pakistan international Rana, who played for the White Rose as an overseas player in 2008 and 2009, is prepared to give evidence on the matter to support Rafiq.

Speaking at his home in Knutsford, Cheshire, on Friday night, the 2005 Ashes-winning skipper told the PA news agency:

"We're in different times. I've done my piece last night and I stand by what I say. I've never said anything racist in my life. I know that in my life, I've never said anything racist to anybody. So, that's what I stand by."