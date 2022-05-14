Cricket Australia are mourning the death of Andrew Symonds after he died in a car crash overnight, according to reports.
Symonds was 46-years-old. According to reports Symonds was involved in an accident outside Townsville last night.
It's another tragic death for the Australian cricket community following the shock passing of Shane Warne in March. Symonds, a former teammate of Warne, attended his memorial at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
The popular all-rounder was a devastating batter who could bowl either medium pace or off-spin, depending on the situation of the game. He was a key member of Australia's ODI teams that won World Cups in 2003 and 2007, playing 198 times in the 50-over format, scoring 5088 runs and taking 133 wickets.
Once pigeonholed as a white-ball specialist, Symonds turned himself into a test player where he also built an impressive record. He wore the baggy green 26 times, scoring 1462 runs at an average of 40.61.
He made his ODI debut in 1998 and played for more than a decade for his country. He retired from all cricket in 2012.
More to come...