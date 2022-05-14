Andrew Symonds during his test career for Australia. Photo / Getty

Cricket Australia are mourning the death of Andrew Symonds after he died in a car crash overnight, according to reports.

Symonds was 46-years-old. According to reports Symonds was involved in an accident outside Townsville last night.

It's another tragic death for the Australian cricket community following the shock passing of Shane Warne in March. Symonds, a former teammate of Warne, attended his memorial at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Andrew Symonds attends the state memorial service for former Australian cricketer Shane Warne. Photo / Getty

The popular all-rounder was a devastating batter who could bowl either medium pace or off-spin, depending on the situation of the game. He was a key member of Australia's ODI teams that won World Cups in 2003 and 2007, playing 198 times in the 50-over format, scoring 5088 runs and taking 133 wickets.

Once pigeonholed as a white-ball specialist, Symonds turned himself into a test player where he also built an impressive record. He wore the baggy green 26 times, scoring 1462 runs at an average of 40.61.

Australia's Shane Warne is carried around the field with the official Ashes Trophy by Michael Clarke and Andrew Symonds. Photo /Getty

He made his ODI debut in 1998 and played for more than a decade for his country. He retired from all cricket in 2012.

More to come...

In absolute shock. Andrew Symonds Rest in Peace. Love and support to all his family and friends. — Andrew Voss (@AndrewVossy) May 14, 2022

Andrew Symonds was one of the most entertaining one-day cricketers I had the pleasure to watch during my childhood and into my teenage years.



Probably the batsman who would best fit the definition of 'fearless' at the crease.



Terrible to hear of his death this morning. RIP. — Alexander Grant (@AlexGrantOz) May 14, 2022

Andrew Symonds always left us wanting more. We were lucky to witness him for a moment at the height of his powers. A flawed genius, he was slowly drifting back into cricket’s fraternity after years in exile. My heart breaks for his wife and children. Go well Roy. pic.twitter.com/PdrBKuF2LZ — Naveen Razik (@naveenjrazik) May 14, 2022