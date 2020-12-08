Cricket: Episode two of the On The Front Foot podcast, with Bryan Waddle and Jeremy Coney

Summer is back, and so are the voices of cricket.

Bryan Waddle and Jeremy Coney deliver the best ahead of another summer, with their newest podcast On The Front Foot, powered by Newstalk ZB and iHeartRadio.

This week, Wads and Coney delve into New Zealand's trouncing of the West Indies in the first test in Hamilton, evaluating how well the five seamers went, and what makes Kane king.

The second test at the Basin Reserve becomes the focus - how will coach Gary Stead balance his side, and what do the tourists need to do better?

They look back on some memorable moments at the Wellington ground, from Tom Blundell walking home in his whites on debut, to Coney having to bat at 3 at in a test - it didn't end well!

Canterbury men's coach Peter Fulton joins the show to analyse what's working so well for his side at the moment, which sees them top of the table in both the Plunket Shield and Ford Trophy.

The show wraps with an iconic story from the late Frank Tyson, with the England fast bowler reminiscing on when they bowled out NZ for just 26.