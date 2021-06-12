Cricket: English media reacts to Black Caps dominating England in second test

Neil Wagner celebrates taking the wicket of Ollie Pope during day three of the second test at Edgbaston. Photo / AP

The England cricket team have been called 'fragile' and compared to being trampled on by Jonah Lomu as they face a series defeat to the Black Caps.

England hold a 37-run lead with one wicket remaining at stumps on day three at Edgbaston as New Zealand eye just their third ever series win in England despite making six changes from the side that drew the first test at Lord's.

The home side is 122 for nine in their second innings after another batting collapse.

"England plumbed the depths at Edgbaston at the end of a desperate week that will culminate on Sunday morning with Joe Root losing his first home series as captain," the Telegraph's match report said.

"After the Ollie Robinson affair and the failure to gauge the mood and have a crack at the Lord's run chase, England have been exposed by a New Zealand side that is warming up for a bigger prize.

"England blew the chance to bat first on a good pitch, picked the wrong XI again, dropped catches and their new-ball bowling lacked the potency showed by Matt Henry here and Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee last week. New Zealand appear to have a production line that churns out identical orthodox, composed batsmen like the Cadbury factory makes Dairy Milks down the road from Edgbaston. By contrast England's top seven has recorded 18 ducks in eight Tests so far this year; an assortment of soft centres that would have failed Cadbury's quality control."

Sky Sports pundit Hussain said England's batsmen urgently need to re-examine their techniques after being rolled by Matt Henry, Neil Wagner and Ajaz Patel.

"...have a look at your game and more importantly have a look at the opposition - they are batting how you're supposed to. It's just chalk and cheese.

"Technically gifted, sound batsmen playing the game the way it's supposed to be played - let the ball come to you, leave it well and play with a straight bat. Six changes they've made and they still look such a sharp outfit."

"Take ownership of your own game," he added. "Look at what Trent Boult's done in this series - he rushed over here to play in this game.

Black Caps bowler Matt Henry appeals successfully for the wicket of Zak Crawley. Photosport

"How many England players, from quarantine, from rotation, have said 'I want to play at Edgbaston'?

While fellow commentator and former England test player David Lloyd said England weren't good enough.

"There's a lot to say about it," he said in his post-match wrap. "They've been out of the game from the start on a placid pitch. It's not good enough. They haven't shown up."

Ali Martin of the Guardian compared New Zealand's dominance to All Blacks legend Jonah Lomu.

"The tourists have extracted maximum value from their time in England to the point where, after charging through their hosts on day three at Edgbaston like Jonah Lomu trampling over Mike Catt in 1995, they are close to a first series win here since 1999. All this, despite swapping out six players from a dominant draw at Lord's."

"While egos are light in this New Zealand collective and therefore unlikely to swell, all of the above threatens to jinx them before the final push. It should also be qualified by a callow England side that appears to be the product of overthinking and an unhealthy obsession with challenges further down the line."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan is looking ahead at this summer's Ashes, which could be the issue with the England side, and said they have no chance if they bat like they have.

"They now have just five chances to sort the batting out before the Ashes," Vaughan told BBC Test Match Special.

"They can't arrive in Australia with a batting line-up this fragile - they'd have no chance."