Cricket: England's James Anderson marks 70-year first in Ashes test

England bowler James Anderson admitted it was "disappointing" that his side were reduced to 31 for 4 at the close of day two of the Third Ashes Test against Australia at Melbourne. Video / Cricket Australia

More than 19 years after his international debut, England paceman James Anderson is still terrifying Australia's top-order.

James Anderson made his international debut in 2002, coincidentally at the MCG.

Current England teammate Zak Crawley was a four-year-old at the time – Australian all-rounder Cameron Green was three.

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke was yet to make his Test debut, while Alastair Cook's was another three years away.

But more than 19 years and 167 Test matches later, Anderson is still proudly donning the Three Lions and leading the England bowling attack in the game's longest format.

The 39-year-old was comfortably the pick of the bowlers on day two of the Boxing Day Test, helping restrict Australia to 267 in the first innings.

Anderson's second spell on Monday morning was swing bowling at its finest. His first delivery nipped into the right-handed Steve Smith off a good length, catching the inside edge and flying through to Jos Buttler behind the stumps.

The England gloveman dived to his left but could only get a fingertip to the ball as the batters crossed for a single. That edge was the only run scored from Anderson's masterful six-over spell from the Member's End.

James Anderson, ageless wonder. Photo / Photosport

The Lancashire seamer had the Kookaburra on a string, relentlessly hitting an ideal length and letting the natural variation work its magic. He gave the batters no option but to patiently defend and leave on fifth stump – there were no freebies on offer.

Anderson removed the dangerous Smith for 16 after once again finding the inside edge of the Australian vice-captain's bat – but on this occasion, the ball ricocheted into the top of off stump.

It was the eighth time Anderson had dismissed Smith in Test cricket, joining teammate Stuart Broad at the top of the all-time list.

Later in the session, Anderson sent Marcus Harris back to the sheds for 76 with a full delivery that seamed away from the left-hander. The Victorian opener had held Australia's innings together until the England veteran found his outside edge in the 62nd over.

It was the third consecutive innings that a right-handed bowler had dismissed Harris coming from around the wicket.

The cherry on top came when Anderson removed Australian captain Pat Cummins in the evening session to give himself figures of 4/33 from 23 overs with 10 maidens. The most recent Test cricketer aged 39 or over to take a four-wicket haul at the MCG was Freddie Brown in February 1951.

"Since 2010, it's definitely the best I've bowled (in Australia)," Anderson told reporters at stumps.

"I got into a really good rhythm … I felt like I was going to get a wicket every ball."

Anderson came under fire for bowling too short during the second Ashes Test in Adelaide, but he made no such mistake on Monday. During an 11-over period at the MCG, Anderson claimed two wickets and leaked just three runs.

"(England) have had a lot of heart-to-hearts about how they've bowled the wrong length throughout the series, but it's been spot on and Jimmy Anderson's led the way in that," former Test spinner Kerry O'Keeffe said on Fox Cricket.

Australian great Shane Warne continued: "I would go as far to say today is the best I've seen Jimmy Anderson bowl in Australia … His length's been good, he's pitched the ball up, he's beaten the bat, he could've had a number of wickets today.

"This is the Jimmy Anderson everyone expects.

"He's normally very rhythmical. He's got a lot of rhythm where he just runs in and he doesn't really over-accentuate himself. But watching him run in here, he's absolutely steaming in.

"He looks a different bowler than what we saw in Adelaide (last week)."

Anderson had a woeful maiden Ashes tour in 2006/07, but since 2010 he has averaged 29.22 with the ball across 17 Tests on Australian soil.

Most pace bowlers retire in their mid-30s, but Anderson seems to get better with age.

Earlier this summer, Australian quick James Pattinson retired from all forms of international cricket at age 31. But since his 31st birthday, Anderson has taken 319 Test wickets at 23.29, more scalps than Brett Lee or Mitchell Johnson achieved in their entire careers.

The next Ashes series is in 2023. Anderson will be 41. Never say never.

England was 4/31 at stumps on day two, still trailing Australia by 51 runs. Play will resume on Tuesday morning at 10.30am AEDT.