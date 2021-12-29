Cricket: England hit with Covid blow ahead of fourth Ashes test

England's coach Chris Silverwood takes part in a training session. Photo / AP

The hits keep coming for England men's cricket coach Chris Silverwood.

Silverwood will miss the fourth Ashes test in Sydney because he needs to isolate for 10 days after being identified as a close contact to a positive Covid-19 case.

The Covid outbreak within the England squad, that rose from four to six during the Boxing Day test, has grown again as another family member tested positive — bringing the total number of cases to seven.

Silverwood, who is under pressure to keep his job, must isolate in Melbourne with his family for 10 days, meaning he won't be able to take charge of the team for the Test at the SCG, which starts on Wednesday January 5.