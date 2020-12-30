Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Cricket

Cricket: Dylan Cleaver - Five takeaways from the final day of the first test between Black Caps and Pakistan

3 minutes to read

Mitchell Santner claimed two rare wickets by a New Zealand home spinner. Photo / Getty

Dylan Cleaver
By:

Dylan Cleaver provides five takeaways from the final day of the first test.

No Country For Spinners

Mitchell Santner was the man of the minute as New Zealand wrapped up a heart-stopping victory, but his

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.