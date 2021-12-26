Cricket: Covid drama rocks England side ahead of Ashes resumption

England captain Joe Root. Photo / Photosport

The England cricket team were confined to their hotel rooms on the eve of day two of the Boxing Day test against Australia after a family member tested positive for Covid-19.

The whole travelling squad was told to stay in its hotel in Melbourne as the team underwent a round of rapid antigen testing to determine whether an outbreak in the playing squad had occurred.

"The England team and management are currently at the team hotel awaiting results of RFT COVID tests following a positive test in the team's family group," the team's official Twitter account posted just an hour before play was due to start on Monday.

However, within half an hour of that announcement, word broke that the side had passed those tests and was on the way to the Melbourne Cricket Ground to begin preparations for the day ahead.

As a result of the scare, the start time for day two has been delayed 30 minutes to 1pm NZT.

At the end of the opening day of the third test of the series, Australia walked off the field in a comfortable position.

After winning the toss and rolling England for 185, they finished the day 61/1 and just 124 runs behind England's pitiful first innings total.

Meanwhile, Channel 7's cricket coverage team has also been hit with a positive Covid case.

The broadcaster will run with a skeleton commentary staff on day two, following a positive test to a member of staff on Sunday night.

"The staff member was asymptomatic at time of testing and has been in self isolation since the moment the positive result was returned," Seven said in a statement.

"Seven is activating its COVID measures to ensure the health and safety of all staff, as well as the broader community, and is working in line with all relevant guidelines and regulations. We are working closely with the MCG operational team and Cricket Australia.

"Just as the broader community is experiencing, we have COVID response scenarios in place to ensure the impact on Seven's broadcast is limited. There have been a number of changes to today's production schedule, which will be led by Alistair Nicholson, Andy Maher and Jason Richardson with expert comments from Lisa Sthalekar, Brad Hodge, Callum Ferguson, Michael Atherton and Dirk Nannes.

"Seven's number one priority is the health, safety and welfare of all staff and the community."

- with News.com.au