Cricket: British media continue to gush over Black Caps batsman Devon Conway

Black Caps debutant Devon Conway has continued to wow British media after breaking a slew of records on his way to a maiden double hundred at Lord's against England.

Conway was the final wicket to fall in New Zealand's 378-run first innings, with dismissal by run out the only way England managed to find to end his score at a well-rounded 200.

On Thursday, after posting a century on day one of the opening test of this two-match series, Conway's performance was lauded by local media with adjectives such as stunning, skilful and lovely. After converting that start into a double-century, the acclaim only continued.

Writing for the Daily Telegraph, Nick Hoult said Conway's innings was a herald for a bright future for the Black Caps top order.

"For the second day running Conway was the standout performer, hitting 22 fours and bringing up his 200 with his only six, propping up New Zealand's 378.

"New Zealand have been gifted a high-quality Test opener they can rely on for the future who has a simple, solid technique and a strong head for batting long periods."

Devon Conway celebrates reaching his maiden double century. Photo / Photosport

Both The Guardian's Ali Martin and the Sky Sports UK website's live commentary team noted that Conway was the dominating force within the first two days of the test.

"England might have had the better day as a team but there is no doubt that the star, individually, was Devon Conway," Sky Sports UK wrote.

"Debuts are meant to be riddled with nerves but for the second day running Conway looked utterly serene at the crease," Martin wrote.

"Resuming on 136, the left-hander cruised past WG Grace (152) and KS Ranjitsinhji (154 not out) for the highest score by a Test debutant on English soil, while the pulled six to reach his double-century was a truly magical moment."

Indeed, the top-edged pull shot that flew over the Lord's boundary to bring up Conway's 200 was also singled out by the Evening Standard as an extraordinary occasion.

"It was a stunning innings, with his double-century completed by his first six, hoying Wood down towards the new Edrich Stand. It was some moment, and some knock," Will Macpherson wrote.

"It had taken a run out to get rid of him for a round 200, more than nine and a half hours into an unforgettable maiden innings"

Finally, the Daily Telegraph's Scyld Berry couldn't help but point out what was constantly mentioned in television coverage - just where Conway was born and raised.

"New Zealand have copied England's old trick - boosting their ranks with a top-class South African.

"In scoring 200 Conway went up and down the gears, adjusting to circumstances, like a veteran. Though a debutant, he is almost 30, having had to spend four years qualifying for New Zealand. Throughout he 'left' the ball well. In between whiles he was worked over by Mark Wood, but not worked out."