England coach Brendon McCullum celebrate victory during day four at Lord's. Photo / Getty

England cricket great James Anderson says new coach Brendon McCullum's positivity helped the side win the first test over the Black Caps.

At the end of day two New Zealand looked in control at Lord's - holding a second innings lead of 227 - with Daryl Mitchell (97) and Tom Blundell (90) set at the crease.

But Anderson has told the BBC that McCullum's positive attitude at the end of play saw England reduce the Black Caps from 236-5 to 285 all out before winning their first test under McCullum by five wickets.

"We could have been 'oh they've got a big partnership going, two guys nearing a hundred' and you could feel down about it," Anderson told the BBC.

"But when the coach sends you home by saying he's excited, you go to bed in a completely different mindset."

Anderson said McCullum, who has never coached at the international level before, brought his positive attitude throughout the test.

"That first day when we lost wickets, in years gone by we'd be too down about that and got worried and stressed," says Anderson, 39.

"But the message from the coach and captain was that we'd bowled brilliantly, fielded brilliantly, started great with the bat but in test cricket you do have ups and downs.

"There are times where the opposition does fight back so let's just park it and come back tomorrow and try as best we can.

"There's been a good vibe. I have enjoyed the positivity."

The second test starts at Nottingham on Friday.