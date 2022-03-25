The rain never eased for the Black Caps. Photo / Photosport

The solitary Twenty20 between the Black Caps and the Netherlands in Napier has been washed out.

With heavy rain drenching the region in recent days, that outcome had looked likely leading up to the match. But there was a glimmer of hope tonight when the covers were removed near the scheduled start time at McLean Park.

After the toss had been delayed, however, rain started to fall once more and the hessian cover was put back on the pitch.

It wasn't in place for long and some players from both teams briefly took to the field to warm up, with sodden ground conditions near the bowlers' run-up a concern.

But with the umpires set to inspect those areas at 8pm, the heavens again opened and the game was soon called off.

That would have been disappointing news for Michael Bracewell and Dane Cleaver, who had been named to make their Black Caps debut after excellent domestic campaigns.

Cleaver, in particular, will be hugely frustrated given he will not be part of the New Zealand squad for the three-match ODI series against the Dutch.

Scott Kuggeleijn and Ben Sears were the other members of the squad who had been set to play only the T20, the trio now replaced for the ODIs by Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls and Kyle Jamieson.

Taylor will be hoping for some better weather in the week ahead, given this series will mark his final action in international cricket.

The first ODI is set for Bay Oval on Tuesday, followed by a pair matches at Seddon Park next Saturday and Monday week.