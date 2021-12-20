Cricket: Black Caps to tour Pakistan in 2022 and 2023

The Black Caps on day three of the second test match between India and NZ at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on December 5, 2021. Photo / Sportzpics

The Black Caps will tour Pakistan twice next season, the Pakistan Cricket Board and New Zealand Cricket have announced.

Administrators for the two organisations met in Dubai last month and agreed to tour plans that would take the New Zealanders to Pakistan from December 2022 to January 2023 to play two WTC Tests and three ICC Super League ODIs - before returning in April for five ODIs and five T20s.

In October, New Zealand Cricket cancelled the team's tour of Pakistan just minutes before the first ODI was due to begin in Rawalpindi after receiving intelligence of a security threat targeting the Black Caps.

The Black Caps then left for Dubai on a charter flight after "a specific and credible threat" towards the team.

The first visit for next season was already agreed as part of the usual Future Tours Programme, while the second was organised as a replacement for the matches lost after New Zealand abandoned its tour of Pakistan in October.

"It's good to be going back," said NZC chief executive David White.

"Our respective chairmen, Ramiz Raja and Martin Snedden, had very fruitful and constructive discussions while in Dubai, further strengthening the bond between the two organisations."

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said: "This reflects the strong, cordial and historic relations the two boards have, and reconfirms Pakistan's status as an important member of the cricket fraternity."