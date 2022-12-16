New captain Tim Southee and coach Gary Stead. Photo / photosport.nz

He spent four years under Brendon McCullum and has long been associated with aggression, but Tim Southee’s Black Caps are unlikely to imitate England.

Little time had elapsed between Southee being anointed New Zealand’s new test captain and the first mention of a term now inescapable in the longest format.

But quizzed on what style his team would employ, Southee was unequivocal.

“Not Bazball,” he said with a laugh, dashing hopes of any fans wishing the Black Caps would follow the swashbuckling lead of their former skipper.

McCullum’s England have attempted a test-cricket revolution since the Kiwi was appointed coach, playing in his image while producing run rates and a preponderance of attacking shots rarely seen by batters wearing white.

The results have been striking. England have won eight of nine tests in McCullum’s seven-month tenure, including a 3-0 home sweep over the Black Caps and this month a couple of dramatic victories in Pakistan.

Southee’s reign will begin on Boxing Day at the same Karachi venue where England’s third test is set to conclude five days earlier – and the comparisons between the sides will only escalate when England tour New Zealand in February.

But Southee suggested he would stay close to the blueprint drawn up by Kane Williamson – remaining in the side as the new skipper’s consigliere – and reminded that a balanced approach had worked rather well for the world champions.

“I’ve been very fortunate to play under the last two captains we’ve had, in Brendon and Kane, who are two of the best cricket captains in the world,” Southee said. “It’s an honour to be able to do it and jump on the back of the tremendous job Kane’s done for such a long period of time in leading this team, and the way that he’s led this team.

“I think you look at the players you’ve got and you try to make what you’ve got work. England seem to be doing that with the style they’re playing, but we’ve had some success in test cricket doing it our way.

“The way that our test game has gone the last 10 years, it’s just trying to continue that and trying to stay with the times.”

Coach Gary Stead indicated the aggression Southee had displayed throughout his 15-year career was a factor in his elevation, but of greater importance were the leadership abilities and fresh perspective he would bring.

“Tim’s a quality leader with a good cricket brain,” Stead said. “We’ve seen his captaincy skills on display with the T20 side and I’m sure he’ll continue to bring an aggressive style while still maintaining the core fundamentals.

“We discussed all the different options and we felt Tim’s experience and [being a bowler] is slightly different. Tim’s only the second straight-bowling captain since Harry Cave [in 1955]. So there’s a little bit of difference that might bring.”

That difference would not be found with Tom Latham, a Williamson clone who had taken charge of nine tests while the regular skipper was absent. But Stead said Latham – at 30, four years Southee’s junior – would maintain a prominent position within the Black Caps.

“Both are great leaders within our unit, and it’s about trying to share the responsibilities around. Tim was the guy we felt was right for our environment right now – that’s taking nothing away from Tom Latham, he’s been outstanding in doing that interim job.”

Although Southee was somewhat surprised to earn the fulltime job, he saw it as an extension of a childhood dream to represent his country in the “pinnacle” form of the game.

“I love playing all three formats, but there’s just something about test cricket that gets you going.”