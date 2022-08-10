Luteru Ross Poutoa Lote Taylor received the Queen's Birthday Companions (CNZM) honour for services to cricket and Pacific communities. Video / Mike Scott

Black Caps great Ross Taylor says he has experienced racism in New Zealand cricket.

In his autobiography Black and White, which is released today, the Kiwi-Samoan star reveals he faced racially charged "banter" in the dressing room from teammates.

Taylor, who retired from international cricket in April after a career spanning 16 years, doesn't specify at what level of the game he experienced the racist comments.

"In many ways, dressing-room banter is the barometer. A teammate used to tell me, 'You're half a good guy, Ross, but which half is good? You don't know what I'm referring to.' I was pretty sure I did. Other players also had to put up with comments that dwelt on their ethnicity," Taylor writes.

"In all probability, a Pākehā listening to those sorts of comments would think, 'Oh, that's okay, it's just a bit of banter.' But he's hearing it as a white person and it's not directed at people like him. So, there's no pushback; no one corrects them."

Taylor says cricket is "a pretty white sport" and noted that for most of his career he was "an anomaly, a brown face in a vanilla line-up".

He says when such comments are made "the onus falls on the targets".

Ross Taylor before his final test match to be played at Hagley Oval, Christchurch in the second test between New Zealand and Bangladesh. Photo / Photosport

"You wonder if you should pull them up but worry that you'll create a bigger problem or be accused of playing the race card by inflating harmless banter into racism. It's easier to develop a thick skin and let it slide, but is that the right thing to do?"

Taylor represented New Zealand in 112 tests, 236 ODIs, and 102 T20s between 2006 and 2022 and is one of the country's best players.

He says people in cricket assume he is Māori or Indian because the Pacific Island community is dramatically under-represented in the game.

New Zealand Cricket last night told the Herald they were unaware of the allegations.

"NZC deplores racism, is a staunch supporter of the NZ Human Rights Commission's 'Give Nothing to Racism' campaign, and is deeply disappointed Ross has been exposed to this type of behaviour," a spokesperson said.

"We'll definitely reach out to Ross to discuss the matter."

In the book, Taylor also reflects on losing the Black Caps captaincy to Brendon McCullum following a 2012 tour of Sri Lanka on which he lost the confidence of teammates.

"I still don't know how I captained that team knowing half the players didn't want me, and the coach was actively engaged in making their wishes come true. It's a tough thing to say, but I honestly felt — rightly or wrongly — some of them wanted us to lose to make it easier to ... implement their plan."

Taylor, 38, was named man of the match in the second test, his innings of 142 and 74 instrumental in securing victory to square the series.

He says he was made captain too soon in his career, after McCullum had earlier been demoted from the vice-captain's role.

He also alleges his captaincy was undermined by teammates and writes about the appointment of Mike Hesson as coach, and how it became clear that his days as captain were numbered.