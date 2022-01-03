Cricket: Black Caps fans force apology from Spark Sport over live stream coverage

Cricket fans were quick to take to social media to complain about Spark Sport's Black Caps coverage. Photo / Photosport

Cricket fans were quick to take to social media to complain about Spark Sport's Black Caps coverage. Photo / Photosport

Spark Sport is apologising to customers over poor streaming and picture quality of the cricket test between the Black Caps and Bangladesh.

The problem affected viewers who were using Chromecast to connect a streaming device to their television and prompted a string of online protests.

Broadcaster Melanie Homer tweeted: "I like my cricket watchable. This Spark Sport buffering every minute is like nails down a blackboard."

While others pointed out that their internet connections were fast enough to handle an ordinary live sports stream.

@sparknzsport is there an issue with the cricket?

We are having constant freezing in Wellington

We are not using anything other than sparksport

Internet speed at around 30mbits — Gazza (@gazzafloyd) January 1, 2022

I think everyone is having that issue, but if you ask Spark Sport they'll blame everyone's internet connection — Sanjay Patel (@spat106) January 1, 2022

Is anyone else’s Spark Sport buffering horrendously? Is actually not watchable 😡 #NZvBAN — Geri Kerr (@GSK43) January 1, 2022

Amater hour again at spark . 3+ years doing sport and still can't get the basics. Your NZ biggest Telco @SparkNZ but you wouldn't know it. Hopefully this brings longer term change and improvement across all Ur sports — marc (@mbutler2007) January 2, 2022

Spark - who only recently won the New Zealand cricket rights - apologised via email and social media today and claim the issue has been resolved for the start of day three of the test, after providing Chromecast users with a new, segmented stream.

"We sincerely apologise to our customers who may have experienced issues streaming the Black Caps v Bangladesh Test match using a Chromecast device; We have identified an issue and to mitigate this moving forward." it stated.

Spark Sports’ solution to the problem with the cricket it to make it so you have to set it up three times a day for your parents. — Hamish Rutherford (@oneforthedr) January 2, 2022

Spark is in its second season of covering cricket in New Zealand, including internationals, under their deal with New Zealand Cricket.

Sky Sport still holds the rights for matches played overseas and ICC tournaments including the women's World Cup in New Zealand this year.