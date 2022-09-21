Gary Stead announced a settled Black Caps squad for the T20 World Cup. Photo / photosport.nz

The Black Caps appeared broken on their last trip to Australia but Gary Stead sees no need to apply any emergency fixes before the next.

In announcing a largely expected squad for next month's Twenty20 World Cup across the Tasman, Stead signalled New Zealand will opt for the same approach – and similar team – to the one that produced a runner-up finish at last year's tournament.

The Black Caps have experienced a fair few stumbles since then, reaching a nadir while being swept by Australia in the Chappell-Hadlee ODI series earlier this month.

But before they take on the hosts and defending champions in Sydney to begin the T20 tournament, Stead says there will be little experimentation and less alteration to the team who reached the final in Dubai 10 months ago.

The Black Caps have a tri-series against Pakistan and Bangladesh in which to complete their final preparations, with each team playing the others twice at Hagley Oval before a final. But any rotation employed in that series – starting on October 7 – will be more about ensuring squad members are ready in the event of injury, rather than allowing someone to play their way into the XI.

That XI will see Martin Guptill and Devon Conway open, the former playing at a record seventh T20 World Cup and the latter set to keep wickets. Youngster Finn Allen provides the injury cover and will apply some pressure on Guptill after replacing the veteran for the third Chappell-Hadlee match.

Stead said there was never consideration given to changing Kane Williamson's role and thought, given the goodwill he had accrued, it was "erroneous" for people to doubt his ability to continue captaining the side across all three formats.

Now the Black Caps will hope for performances from Williamson akin to the 85 he scored in last year's final, after which a concerning elbow injury coincided with an equally worrying form slump.

A potentially powerful middle order will see Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell and Jimmy Neesham close the innings while being backed up by Mark Chapman and Michael Bracewell, who can also join spin duo Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi on a turning wicket.

And lead pace trio Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson will be supported by Adam Milne, with the quick having recovered sufficiently from the Achilles injury he suffered against Ireland to take his place in the 15-man squad.

"We've selected a squad that's got good balance and we could, depending on where we play, swap a player or two in and out," Stead said. "But we've had a pretty settled T20 side in particular in the last couple of years and we've seen some good results from that.

"So I don't think there's going to be massive changes from game to game. We've got a 12 that is probably likely and then it will just depend on injuries."

That settled side haven't played much together since the last tournament – a series loss against India and wins over Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands were used to blood players on the fringes.

But the frontliners did earn a 2-1 series victory over the West Indies last month and Stead believed they were the right players to navigate a difficult pool that included Australia, England and probably Sri Lanka.

"We go to these World Cups with the hope that we play well and you prepare that you're going to win games," the coach said. "It's so fickle and we have a very tough pool as well, but we go with high expectations and we're going there to beat every team that we play."