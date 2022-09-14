BYC Podcast: The end of the Black Caps golden era

Kane Williamson has struggled to get going after coming off the most significant injury of his career. Photo / Getty Images

Kane Williamson has struggled to get going after coming off the most significant injury of his career. Photo / Getty Images

Dylan Cleaver & Paul Ford join Jason Hoyte for another episode of NZ's #1 cricket podcast, the BYC Podcast!

In this episode, the guys talk about how terrible the Blacks Caps were losing 3-0 to Australia, Sri Lanka winning the Asia Cup and respond to a letter from Peter H...

Plus, all your favourite features, 'Cricket Poems With Jason Hoyte', 'New Or Ruse', 'Cricket Violence Corner' and 'Obscure Cricketers Of The 90's'.

The BYC, is New Zealand's most celebrated and feared specialty cricket podcast. Join Jason Hoyte, Paul Ford, Dylan Cleaver and a range of dubious guests for those unmistakable sounds and smells of summer. Join us for such cutting-edge debates as "What's sexier, a well-oiled Duncan Fearnley Magnum or a Polyarmoured Slazenger V12?