Cricket: Black Caps captain Kane Williamson scores 24th test century

Kane Williamson's summer of love just keeps getting better, posting his 24th test century on the second day of the second test against Pakistan

For the third time in four innings he passed three figures, glancing a ball to fine leg off Faheem Ashraf to bring an appreciative Hagley Oval crowd to their feet.

This test summer he has scored 251 against the West Indies in Hamilton, 129 against Pakistan in the first test and 21 in the second innings of that match when he was on the slog chasing quick runs.

He didn't play the second test against the West Indies as he and wife Sarah prepared to welcome their first child, a daughter, into the world.

If anything, this innings might have topped the ones beforehand, coming at a pivotal time in the game. At one point Williamson had 10 off 50 balls as he battled to establish himself.

It is his first century at Hagley Oval, the only New Zealand ground where he has struggled, with an average of 28 before today – anaemic by his lofty standards.

We already knew he was special but Williamson now takes his place among the all-time greats. Also on 24 centuries sit the one and only master blaster Viv Richards, master stylist Greg Chappell, Mohammad Yousuf and David Warner.

Late on day two New Zealand were 260-3 in reply to Pakistan's first innings 297.