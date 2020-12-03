Cricket: Black Caps captain Kane Williamson notches his 22nd test century against West Indies

In another steel-eyed display of ship steadying, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson notched his 22nd test century early on day two of the first test versus the West Indies at Seddon Park.

Williamson was already the New Zealand record-holder for centuries and has extended his lead over Ross Taylor, who was dismissed early this morning for 38, by three. He rises to 31st equal all-time and joins some illustrious names including Wally Hammond, Colin Cowdrey, AB de Villiers, Geoff Boycott, Ian Bell and Mohammad Azharuddin.

Williamson came to the crease at 14-1 yesterday on a verdant strip of grass that looked ripe for seam bowling. He and Tom Latham (86) combined for a robust 154-run partnership that appeared to sap the will of the West Indies.

Kane Williamson. Photo / Photosport

It wasn't Williamson's most sparkling innings. The 224 balls it took him to get there stands as testament to that. He enjoyed a mano-a-mano battle with the hostile Shannon Gabriel and never fully mastered the wily Jason Holder, who was by some distance the pick of the bowlers. But in between resolute defence, soft-handed edges that didn't carry and the odd play-and-miss, he peeled off some trademark check-drives through the off side.

Williamson is New Zealand's greatest batsmen; this was a timely reminder of that fact.

