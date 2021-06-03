Cricket: Black Caps bowler Tim Southee on the key to beating England - and what makes Devon Conway great

Black Caps debutante Devon Conway has continued to wow British media after breaking a slew of records on his way to a maiden double hundred at Lord's against England. Video / Spark Sport

Black Caps bowler Tim Southee is keen to ramp up the pressure on day three of their first test against England following an up and down batting innings anchored by teammate Devon Conway's 200.

Conway, on his test debut, led the way with a stunning double century but a middle-order collapse saw New Zealand lose their way to be all out for 378, leading to an England fightback to leave the hosts trailing by 267.

Southee admitted day three will be "tough", but said he's seen enough from the tricky wicket at Lord's to back his side.

"Any time you come to Lord's it's a special time. It's nice to get out there," said Southee, who claimed the wicket of Zak Crowley early in England's innings.

"I think we've seen guys can get in and they can go big but we've also seen that there is a little bit there for the bowlers. A little bit of up and down with the ball and also just a little bit off the straight.

"There was a little bit of swing early on and I think we bowled pretty well to get those two wickets early on. We've got two guys now that are set and a slightly older ball. So we know we'll have to go about our business and try and create some pressure over a long period of time.

"But that's what test cricket is about. It's not easy, it's tough work and it's shaping up to be a tough but good three days to go."

Devon Conway celebrates reaching 200. Photo / Photosport

Southee also heaped praise on Conway's "incredible innings".

"Devon has been around our first class scene for a very long time. He's banged out runs domestically for a number of years. He's come into the international scene. He's already got a T20 99 not out, a one-day hundred and now a test double hundred on debut. He's a special player. We've known that for a while now."

The 32-year-old veteran said he's well aware of what Conway can do from training, adding that his desire to learn and improve is one of the reasons for his sensational form in international cricket.

"Bowling to him in the nets, he works extremely hard, he's always willing to learn, tap into the batters in our side and continue to ask questions. He's a keen learner and everyone is just extremely proud and pleased for him as I'm sure his family and friends who are back home as well are over the moon for what has been such a dream couple of days for him.

"Just his discipline and his hunger to bat long periods of time. We've seen it in all his games. He just loves batting and he can hit in funny areas but he can also play some incredible shots as well. We saw at times some incredible flair shots, the one to bring out his 100 was an old leg flick out.

"But yeah he's just a guy that will wear you down, wait for you to make a mistake and capitalise on it. He just seems to love batting and has that mentality of always wanting to get better. He's been brilliant in and around the environment and he obviously feels comfortable. He's been able to come in and show us how good he can be at this level."