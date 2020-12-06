Cricket: Black Caps allrounder Daryl Mitchell fined for swearing in test win over West Indies

NZ team huddle ahead of play on day four against the West Indies. Photosport

New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell has been was fined 15 percent of his match fee for use of an audible obscenity during side's massive first test win over the West Indies in Hamilton.

Mitchell was found to have breached Article 2.3 of the ICC code, which relates to "use of an audible obscenity during an international match".

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to his disciplinary record.

The incident occurred in the 62nd over on Saturday when Mitchell used inappropriate language as Jason Holder was running between the wickets and in close proximity to him.

Daryl Mitchell celebrates the wicket of Jason Holder on day three. Photosport

Jeff Crowe of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction which was ratified by the ICC Cricket Operations department as per the COVID-19 interim playing regulations.

Mitchell pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of a fine of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.