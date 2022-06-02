England bowler Jack Leach has withdrawn from the first Test against New Zealand with a concussion and has been replaced by Matt Parkinson. Video / Sky Sports

New England captain Ben Stokes opened his tenureship by showing his support for former England batsman and assistant coach Graham Thorpe who remains seriously ill.

Well-wishes have poured in for Thorpe, one of the finest England batsmen of his generation, after he was taken ill last month.

And Stokes, assuming full-time England captaincy duties for the first time in the opening Test of the summer against New Zealand, showed his own support at Lord's on Thursday.

Ben Stokes walks onto the field at Lord's wearing a shirt bearing the name of ill former England batsman and coach Graham Thorpe. Photo / Getty

The all-rounder wore the traditional blue England blazer while walking out for the toss, before taking it off to show his England shirt with Thorpe's 564 playing number on the back.

"Everybody's aware that Graham Thorpe is unfortunately very unwell at the moment in hospital," said Stokes, after losing the toss.

"I've spoken with his wife, Amanda, and she's been very grateful for the respect and privacy that her family have received, and she hopes that does continue.

"Me wearing this shirt on behalf of me and the team is our support to him, his wife, his kids and family during this tough time because we all love Thorpey and he means a hell of a lot to us."

Stokes also paid tribute to his late father Ged, who passed away in December 2020 following a short battle with brain cancer. His trainers featured Ged 500 and his now familiar hand gesture where he bends his middle finger at the knuckle and raises it aloft in honour of the finger his father lost during his rugby career.

Stokes' tribute to his father Ged can be seen on his footwear alongside a picture of a Lion. Photo / Getty

This week's Test is also the first in England since the death of Australia legend Shane Warne in March.

"Warney, when that news hit we were out in the West Indies was very sad," added Stokes.

"He's a huge character of the game, one of the legends of the game and probably the greatest to have played it. It's great and a real honour to play a game in memory of the great man that Warney was."