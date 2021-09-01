Covid 19 Delta outbreak: All Blacks' vaccination plea to New Zealanders

All Blacks ask New Zealand to get vaccinated. Video / All Blacks

The All Blacks have urged New Zealanders to get their Covid-19 vaccinations to "protect yourselves and your loved ones".

Covid-19 vaccinations are now open to all New Zealanders aged 12 years and over. The free vaccinations can be booked via BookMyVaccine.nz or by calling 0800282926.

In a video released by New Zealand Rugby, several All Blacks stars sent a message to Kiwis about the importance of getting vaccinated against Covid-19.

All Blacks halfback TJ Perenara said the vaccine "protects us all and keeps us together".

"We know everyone is doing it tough at home and our thoughts are with you all," Perenara said.

"Getting vaccinated will help Aotearoa get through this."

Brad Weber, Patrick Tuipulotu and George Bridge also featured in the video.

"I'm not doing it for just me, I'm doing it for everyone around me to keep everyone safe," said Tuipulotu.

The All Blacks received their vaccinations in July ahead of their first Bledisloe Cup test against the Wallabies.

Aaron Smith receives his Covid-19 vaccination. Photo / Getty

All Blacks coach Ian Foster said at the time that they got the vaccines after discussions with sports and Government officials.

"There's been no desire for us to get vaccinated earlier than we needed to," Foster said.

"High Performance Sport, the Government and New Zealand Rugby have all stated that they don't want us going overseas until we're vaccinated."

NZ Rugby boss Mark Robinson added: "It is our policy at NZ Rugby that [players] have to be vaccinated to travel and tour."

Three and a half million doses of the Pfizer vaccine had been administered in New Zealand as of midnight, Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins said on Wednesday.

Fifty-four per cent of the eligible population in the country have received at least one dose.