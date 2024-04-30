Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Cory Heather’s tragic rugby death throws spotlight on safety in sports

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Cory Heather's fatal injury during a rugby match highlights the risks in contact sports.

Cory Heather's fatal injury during a rugby match highlights the risks in contact sports.

EDITORIAL

Weekend sport is a tradition in this country, often seen as a source of camaraderie, friendly competition and a chance to unwind from the stresses of daily life. Yet, the tragic events that unfolded

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport