Cory Heather's fatal injury during a rugby match highlights the risks in contact sports.

EDITORIAL

Weekend sport is a tradition in this country, often seen as a source of camaraderie, friendly competition and a chance to unwind from the stresses of daily life. Yet, the tragic events that unfolded at a Saturday rugby match in Beachlands are a stark reminder that the consequences of such recreational activities can sometimes be far more devastating than we anticipate.

When Cory Heather stepped on to Te Puru Park that day for Beachlands Maraetai Rugby Club, he, like many others, probably did so with a sense of excitement and passion - he would also have had an expectation of returning home afterwards.

Heather’s death serves as a reminder of the importance of prioritising player safety in amateur sports leagues. While sports are undoubtedly a source of joy, camaraderie and physical wellbeing, they also carry inherent risks, particularly contact sports like rugby.

Concussion guidelines from World Rugby and New Zealand Rugby stress the importance of recognising the signs and symptoms of concussion that can range from headaches and dizziness to more serious indicators such as seizures or loss of consciousness. The protocols outlined by World Rugby emphasise the need for advanced care in cases of concussion, highlighting the importance of access to medical professionals with expertise in concussion management and neurocognitive testing. These conversations are equally important at a club or amateur level as they are in the professional game.

Despite the best efforts of players, coaches and governing bodies to mitigate these risks, the unpredictable nature of collision sports means injuries will inevitably occur. Dragons centre Mosese Suli’s concussion last Thursday during an NRL kickoff return serves as a reminder of the inherent risks associated with contact sports. The collision that led to Suli’s concussion was not the result of any malicious intent or rule infringement; rather, it was a testament to the unpredictable nature of the game itself.

As much as we strive to enhance player safety and reduce the incidence of concussions, the reality is that some level of risk will always be present in contact sports. However, acknowledging this reality does not absolve us of the responsibility to continuously work towards minimising these risks. It is not enough to pay lip service to the importance of player safety; tangible steps must be taken to ensure athletes are adequately protected from harm. This includes investing in proper equipment, providing training for coaches and officials on injury prevention and recognition, and fostering a culture that prioritises the wellbeing of players above all else.

While strides have been made at the professional level, with protocols and medical support systems in place, the same level of vigilance must extend to grassroots rugby and other contact sports. Everyone, regardless of their skill level, deserves the highest standard of care and protection. We cannot afford to wait for more lives to be lost before taking decisive action to protect the athletes who dedicate their time, energy and passion to the game they love.