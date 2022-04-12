Cook Strait record swim scuppered for Napier man

Large Cook Strait swells have thwarted a record attempt for Napier's Jeff Reid. Photo Florence Chavrin

Thirty-six years after his first crossing, swimmer Jeff Reid's record attempt at Cook Strait has been canned.

The Napier 50-year old was poised for his second stint at the perilous stretch which, if successful, would have earned him the record of the longest time between crossings.

But the strait's infamous weather put paid to his bid.

"I want to see if I can do it again because I don't want the legacy of my life to be that I swam it when I was 14," Reid said earlier. "I think it would mean more now."

Cook Strait lies between Aotearoa New Zealand's North and South Islands. At its narrowest point, it's a notorious 26km stretch of ocean well known for strong currents, high winds and turbulent water.

Reid had hoped to complete the swim during one of the past five days but large seas and high winds thwarted the attempt.

"As the week progressed and the swim kept getting put off I started to feel quite restless. I'd forgotten how challenging the waiting is," he said.

In 1987 Reid and his parents traveled to Wellington three times before being able to swim the 26km body of water the first time.

While disappointed he said he's no different from anyone who plays a sport or competes in individual athletic events. "Covid restrictions, injury or sickness, bad weather ... everyone I know has had something similar happen over the past two years and this feels no different."

With the Cook Strait swim season now coming to an end and international swimmers already booked in to swim the Strait next season, Reid says his window of opportunity has all but closed.

For now, he is happy to continue swimming through winter - in only togs - at his favourite spot off Hardinge Rd.Ahuriri. "I'm still enjoying the water."