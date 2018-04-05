Commonwealth Games: Kiwi cyclist Eddie Dawkins wins his second medal of the Games, a Bronze in Men's Keirin. / TVNZ

All the action from day two of the Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast.

New Zealand medal count (3)

Gold 1 Silver 2 Bronze 1

Golden start at the velodrome

Team sprint pioneers Ethan Mitchell, Sam Webster and Eddie Dawkins took another step in their illustrious careers by defending their Commonwealth Games title last night at Anna Meares Velodrome in Brisbane.

They were joined by silver medallists Natasha Hansen and Emma Cumming in the women's team sprint and Bryony Botha, Rushlee Buchanan, Kirstie James and Racquel Sheath in the women's team pursuit.

The men led England through every lap to roll to a 0.670s triumph like pedaling dominoes.

Mitchell powered through the first circuit to take a 0.207s hold, Webster kept parity after the second lap with a 0.168s advantage which left Dawkins to power home and complete their run in 42.877s.

Earlier, they set a Games record of 42.822s, 0.694s clear of their final opponents.

The velodrome was New Zealand's only medal hunting ground on the opening day.

The women's team sprint of Natasha Hansen and Emma Cumming have claimed silver finishing adrift of Australia in the final.

The result represents New Zealand's first medal in the event.

Silver Ferns fail to fire

The Silver Ferns claimed a less than impressive 64-51 victory over Uganda in their opening match of the Commonwealth Games.

The Ferns were slow out of the gates as they opened the match in a sluggish fashion that gave Uganda a brief taste of success. As Uganda held a 100 percent shooting rate for most of the first quarter, it was the Silver Ferns goal attack, Maria Folau, who carried the Kiwis to close half time with a more comfortable 10 point lead.

The Ferns managed to stay ahead throughout the two final quarters, however, it wasn't enough to make much of a statement on the court.

Respectfully ranked second in the world, the Silver Ferns were rightfully expected to thrash Uganda, but the less than comfortable victory could reinforce concerns over the likelihood of a podium finish. The Ferns will face Wales today at 3pm NZT.

Three Kiwis advance to swimming finals

Kiwi duo Daniel Hunter and Sam Perry will compete in the 50m butterfly final after both finished third in their respective semifinals last night. Corey Main also advanced to a final after qualifying as the seventh fastest in the men's 100m backstroke. Bronagh Ryan finished eight in her heat and failed to advance to the women's 50m breaststroke final.

Helena Gasson and Georgia Marris both missed out on the 100m butterfly final.

Tall Ferns too good

The New Zealand women's basketball team cruised to an opening 86-44 win over Malaysia with the Asian nation scoring just three points in the third quarter. Micaela Cocks led all scorers with 15 points.

Strong start for squash team

A near perfect day for the New Zealand team with all but one player advancing to the round of 16. Glasgow bronze medallist and second seed Joelle King advanced to the round of 16 with a straight sets win over Deon Saffery of Wales. Amanda Landers-Murphy joined her in the next round also winning in straight sets over Sri Lankan Mihiliya Methsarani. In the men's draw second seed Paul Coll made light work of Zambian Kelvin Ndhlovu winning 3-0 while Campbell Grayson won twice on day one to make the final 16. Evan Williams opened the day with a win but fell in his round of 34 clash to be knocked out of the competition.

Lawn bowlers on a roll

Jo Edwards had a perfect start in the singles with two big wins to lead her group. The men's triples led by Ali Forsyth had a 28-6 win over Singapore and the Mixed B2/B3 Pairs also had a victory in their only match on day one. The women's four held off Jersey to win 20-15. The men's pair of Shannon McIlroy and Blake Signal beat Botswana 27-8 and PNG 24-11. The B6/B7/B8 triples also had a winning start, beating Wales 26-5.

Coming up on day two

Kiwis in action

11am – Lawn bowls women's singles - Jo Edwards v Katherine Rednall (England)

11am – Lawn Bowls – men's triples - Mike Nagy, Paul Girdler & Ali Forsyth v Niue

11:42am– Weightlifting – women's under-53kg class final (Phillipa Patterson) – Carrara Sports & Leisure Centre

12.30pm - Beach Volleyball – men's (Ben O'Dea and Sam O'Dea v Apostolou/Chrysostomou (Cyprus)) preliminary rounds – Coolangatta Beach

12:34pm – Swimming – heats - men's 200m freestyle Matt Stanley

12.53pm – Swimming – heats – women's 50m free – Laticia Transom

1.21pm – Swimming – heats – women's 100m backstroke – Bobbi Gichard

1.26pm – Swimming – heats - men's 400m IM - Bradlee Ashby, Lewis Clareburt

1.30pm – Hockey – men's Black Sticks v Canada – first group game

1.39pm – Gymnastics – Artistic (team competition) – Stella Ashcroft

1.41pm – Swimming – heats - women's S9 100 backstroke - Tupou Neiufi

1.46pm – Swimming – heats - men's S9 100m freestyle - Jesse Reynolds

1.49pm - Swimming – heats - men's S9 100m freestyle - Chris Arbuthnott

1.54pm – Swimming – heats - men's 4x100m freestyle relay - Daniel Hunter, Corey Main, Sam Perry & Matt Stanley.

2pm – Lawn bowls women's singles - Jo Edwards v Litia Tikoisuva (Fiji)

2pm – Lawn Bowls – men's triples - Mike Nagy, Paul Girdler & Ali Forsyth v Canada

3.02pm - Track Cycling - women's individual sprint qualifying – Olivia Podmore, Emma Cumming, Natasha Hansen

3.02pm – Netball – Silver Ferns v Wales – second group game – Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre

.24pm – Track cycling – women's 3000m individual pursuit qualifying – Ellesse Andrews, Bryony Botha, Kirstie James

3.47pm - Boxing – Men's 91kg round of 16 – David Nyika v Yakita Aska (Ant)

4pm – Lawn bowls – men's pairs vs Cook Islands

4pm – Lawn bowls – women's fours vs Zambia

4.12pm – Weightlifting – men's under 69kg final (Vester Villalon) – Carrara Sports & Leisure Centre

4.30pm – Cycling – Track – women's sprint 1/8 finals TBC

4.45pm – Squash – round of 16 Amanda Landers-Murphy v Laura Massaro

4.59pm – Cycling – Track – women's sprint 1/8 finals TBC

5.15pm – Cycling – Track – 4000m IP men – Jared Gray, Dylan Kennett, Nick Kergozou

6.01pm - Lawn bowls – men's pairs vs Cook Islands

6.01pm – Lawn bowls – B2/B3 mixed pairs v South Africa

6.01pm – Lawn bowls - women's fours vs Zambia

6.32pm – Hockey – women's Black Sticks v Ghana – second group game – second game of session

6.46pm-7.02pm – Cycling – Track – women's sprint 1/4 finals TBC

8:42pm – Weightlifting – women's under 58kg final (Alethea Boon) – Carrara Sports & Leisure Centre

8.45pm - Squash - round of 16 –Campbell Grayson v James Willstrop (England)

9pm – Lawn bowls – men's pairs vs Fiji

9pm - Lawn bowls – women's fours vs Norfolk Island

9pm – Lawn bowls – B6/B7/B8 triples v England

9.07pm – Track cycling – Men's keirin first round Bradly Knipe

9.12pm – Track cycling – Men's keirin first round Sam Webster

9.17pm – Track cycling – Men's keirin first round Eddie Dawkins

9.22pm – Track cycling – women's sprint semifinals TBC

9.30pm - Squash –round of 16 –Joelle King v Sivasangari Subramaniam

9:30-12:30am – Swimming – potential finals - men's S9 100m freestyle (Chris Arbuthnott, Jesse Reynolds), men's 200m freestyle (Matt Stanley), men's 400m IM (Bradlee Ashby), men's 4x100m freestyle (Daniel Hunter, Corey Main, Sam Perry, Matt Stanley) and women's S9 100m backstroke (Tupou Neiufi) – Optus Aquatic Centre, Gold Coast

9.37pm – Swimming – Men's butterfly 50m final – Daniel Hunter and Sam Perry

10pm – Basketball – Tall Blacks v Nigeria – first group game – Cairns Convention Centre

9.39pm – Tack cycling – women's 3000m individual pursuit gold medal ride potential

10.15pm – Squash – round of 16 – Paul Coll v Ivan Yuen (MAS)

10.31pm - Track cycling – men's 4000m individual pursuit gold medal ride potential

10.32pm – Boxing – Men's +91kg Patrick Mailata v Mitchell Barton (SCO)

10.52pm – Track cycling – women's sprint final potential

11.16pm – Track cycling – Men's keirin final potential

11.36pm – Swimming - men's 100m backstroke (Corey Main