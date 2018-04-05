Marc Peard and Eric Murray wrap day one of competition and what to look out for on day two.

All you need to know about day two of the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

Key events

Track cycling, from 3pm

After three medals, one gold and two silver, on day one it's all eyes on the velodrome and whether New Zealand can add to that number. Natasha Hansen, Olivia Podmore and Emma Cumming will line up in the sprint qualifying. Hansen is tipped as a medal chance in the event. While the men's keirin could also produce a medal or three with Eddie Dawkins, Sam Webster and Bradly Knipe competing.

Swimming, from 9.37pm

Having two Kiwis in the same swimming final is rare but it will happen later today with Daniel Hunter and Sam Perry both competing in the men's butterfly 50m final. Corey Main will also race for gold in the men's 100m backstroke final after qualifying in seventh place.

Netball, Silver Ferns v Wales, 3.02pm

The Silver Ferns weren't that impressive in their opening win over Uganda yesterday. They have a quick turn around today to face Wales who will be playing their first game of the tournament. A chance for the Silver Ferns to make a statement.

Hockey, Black Sticks men v Canada, 1.32pm and Black Sticks women v Ghana, 6.32pm

Two games of hockey for New Zealand fans today with both the men and women in action. The women's side eased to a 6-1 victory over Scotland yesterday and shouldn't have a problem against the African side who are ranked 30th in the world. The men face Canada, a side much closer to them in the rankings. Canada sit 11th in the world, two spots behind New Zealand.

Basketball, Tall Blacks v Nigeria, 10pm

Paul Henare's men will be solid favourites to start their campaign with a win. Nigeria will be heavily relying on Ike Diogu, who played more than 200 games in the NBA.

Kiwis in action

Medals decided in bold



11am – Lawn bowls women's singles - Jo Edwards v Katherine Rednall (England)

11am – Lawn Bowls – men's triples - Mike Nagy, Paul Girdler & Ali Forsyth v Niue

11:42am– Weightlifting – women's under-53kg class final (Phillipa Patterson) – Carrara Sports & Leisure Centre

12.30pm - Beach Volleyball – men's (Ben O'Dea and Sam O'Dea v Apostolou/Chrysostomou (Cyprus)) preliminary rounds – Coolangatta Beach

12:34pm – Swimming – heats - men's 200m freestyle Matt Stanley

12.53pm – Swimming – heats – women's 50m free – Laticia Transom

1.21pm – Swimming – heats – women's 100m backstroke – Bobbi Gichard

1.26pm – Swimming – heats - men's 400m IM - Bradlee Ashby, Lewis Clareburt

1.30pm – Hockey – men's Black Sticks v Canada – first group game

1.39pm – Gymnastics – Artistic (team competition) – Stella Ashcroft

1.41pm – Swimming – heats - women's S9 100 backstroke - Tupou Neiufi

1.46pm – Swimming – heats - men's S9 100m freestyle - Jesse Reynolds

1.49pm - Swimming – heats - men's S9 100m freestyle - Chris Arbuthnott

1.54pm – Swimming – heats - men's 4x100m freestyle relay - Daniel Hunter, Corey Main, Sam Perry & Matt Stanley.

2pm – Lawn bowls women's singles - Jo Edwards v Litia Tikoisuva (Fiji)

2pm – Lawn Bowls – men's triples - Mike Nagy, Paul Girdler & Ali Forsyth v Canada

3.02pm - Track Cycling - women's individual sprint qualifying – Olivia Podmore, Emma Cumming, Natasha Hansen

3.02pm – Netball – Silver Ferns v Wales – second group game – Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre

.24pm – Track cycling – women's 3000m individual pursuit qualifying – Ellesse Andrews, Bryony Botha, Kirstie James

3.47pm - Boxing – Men's 91kg round of 16 – David Nyika v Yakita Aska (Ant)

4pm – Lawn bowls – men's pairs vs Cook Islands

4pm – Lawn bowls – women's fours vs Zambia

4.12pm – Weightlifting – men's under 69kg final (Vester Villalon) – Carrara Sports & Leisure Centre

4.30pm – Cycling – Track – women's spring 1/8 finals TBC

4.45pm – Squash – round of 16 Amanda Landers-Murphy v Laura Massaro

4.59pm – Cycling – Track – women's spring 1/8 finals TBC

5.15pm – Cycling – Track – 4000m IP men – Jared Gray, Dylan Kennett, Nick Kergozou

6.01pm - Lawn bowls – men's pairs vs Cook Islands

6.01pm – Lawn bowls – B2/B3 mixed pairs v South Africa

6.01pm – Lawn bowls - women's fours vs Zambia

6.32pm – Hockey – women's Black Sticks v Ghana – second group game – second game of session

6.46pm-7.02pm – Cycling – Track – women's spring 1/4 finals TBC

8:42pm – Weightlifting – women's under 58kg final (Alethea Boon) – Carrara Sports & Leisure Centre

8.45pm - Squash - round of 16 –Campbell Grayson v James Willstrop (England)

9pm – Lawn bowls – men's pairs vs Fiji

9pm - Lawn bowls – women's fours vs Norfolk Island

9pm – Lawn bowls – B6/B7/B8 triples v England

9.07pm – Track cycling – Men's keirin first round Bradly Knipe

9.12pm – Track cycling – Men's keirin first round Sam Webster

9.17pm – Track cycling – Men's keirin first round Eddie Dawkins

9.22pm – Track cycling – women's sprint semifinals TBC

9.30pm - Squash –round of 16 –Joelle King v Sivasangari Subramaniam

9:30-12:30am – Swimming – finals - men's 100m backstroke (Corey Main), men's S9 100m freestyle (Chris Arbuthnott, Jesse Reynolds), men's 200m freestyle (Matt Stanley), men's 400m IM (Bradlee Ashby), men's 4x100m freestyle (Daniel Hunter, Corey Main, Sam Perry, Matt Stanley) and women's S9 100m backstroke (Tupou Neiufi) – Optus Aquatic Centre, Gold Coast

9.37pm – Swimming – Men's butterfly 50m final – Daniel Hunter and Sam Perry

10pm – Basketball – Tall Blacks v Nigeria – first group game – Cairns Convention Centre

9.39pm – Tack cycling – women's 3000m individual pursuit gold medal ride potential

10.15pm – Squash – round of 16 – Paul Coll v Ivan Yuen (MAS)

10.31pm - Track cycling – men's 4000m individual pursuit gold medal ride potential

10.32pm – Boxing – Men's +91kg Patrick Mailata v Mitchell Barton (SCO)

10.52pm – Track cycling – women's sprint final potential

11.16pm – Track cycling – Men's keirin final potential

